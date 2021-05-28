Tramadol HCL Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2021 || Grnenthal GmbH ,Mundipharma International Ltd (,Hexal AG

Tramadol HCL Market Analysis, Tramadol HCL Market Growth, Tramadol HCL Market Size 2021, Tramadol HCL Market Trends, Tramadol HCL Market Statistics 2021, Tramadol HCL Market 2021, Tramadol HCL Industry in United State, Tramadol HCL Industry in United Kingdom, Tramadol HCL Market Latest News

The Tramadol HCL Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Major Players are:

Grnenthal GmbH (Germany),Mundipharma International Ltd (United Kingdom),Hexal AG (Germany),Labopharm (Malta),PLIVA HRVATSKA d.o.o. (Croatia),Nippon Shinyaku (Japan),Atoz Pharmaceuticals (India),Rompharm Company (RomÃ¢nia),Amneal Pharmaceuticals (United States),Par Pharmaceutical (United States)

Definition:

Tramadol HCL is an extended-release capsule or tablet, used to relieve moderate to moderately severe pain and it is only used by people who are expected to need medication to relieve pain around-the-clock. Tramadol HCL is in a class of medications called opiate analgesics. It works by changing the way the brain and nervous system respond to pain. It is used worldwide and is listed in many medical guidelines for pain treatment. It is mentioned as a step-2 analgesic in the WHO guidelines for cancer pain relief.

On 13th August 2019, Unichem Laboratories has received ANDA approval from US FDA for Unichem’s Tramadol Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 50 mg. to market a generic version of Ultram Tablets, 50 mg, of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. which are indicated in adults for the management of pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Intramuscular Injection, Oral, Rectal Administration), Application (Headache, Nausea, Somnolence, Dizziness, Constipation, Dry Mouth, Others (Sweating, Asthenia, Pruritus, Anorexia)), Distribution Channel (Government Hospitals, Pharmacy, Online Store, Others), Dosage (50 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg, Others), End User (Hospital, Clinic, Healthcare Research Center, Medical Center, Others)

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for drugs to pain treatment is driving the growth of the global tramadol HCL market. Tramadol is also listed on several national essential medicines lists. There is growing evidence of abuse of tramadol in some African and West Asian countries considering large seizures of such preparations in North and West Africa.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

