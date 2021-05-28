Tinted Sunscreen Market 2021 – Huge Growth Till 2026

The Tinted Sunscreen Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Johnson & Johnson (United States),Australian Gold (United States),Sweetsation Therapy (United States),Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmetique (France),Coola Suncare (United States),Tizo (United States),KOSE (Japan),Unilever (United Kingdom),Boscia (Japan),Colorescience (United States),LOrÃ©al S.A (France)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

The tinted sunscreen market is expected to witness augmenting demand for sun and skin care products owing to variable climatic conditions, and skin aging thereby contributing towards revenue growth. Choosing a broad-spectrum, tinted sunscreen may help prevent age-related skin damage, may help to prevent cancer-inducing skin changes, and may help protect against excess pigmentation. Increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetics is generating lucrative opportunities and propelling players to innovate new products according to the ever-changing customer preference.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Source (Natural, Synthetic), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Specialty Store, Online Store, Others), Form (Cream, Gel, Lotion, Others), SPF (SPF 6-10, SPF 15-25, SPF 30-40, SPF 50 and Above), End User (Female, Male)

Market Trends:

Inclination Towards Organic Products

Products Innovations to Meet Changing Fashion Statement

Attractive marketing and promotional strategies

Market Drivers:

Increasing Grooming Industry

Rising awareness about natural ingredients providing UV protection

Need for Skin Care Products Owing to Changing Climatic Conditions

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

