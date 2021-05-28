Embedded Analytics Software Market Cost Structure and Growth Opportunities 2021

The Embedded Analytics Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Logi Analytics, Inc. (United States),TIBCO Software (United States),Plotly (Canada),Intellicus (United States),Qlik (United States),Infragistics, Inc. (United States),ThoughtSpot, Inc. (United States)

Definition:

Embedded analytics software automates the business intelligence capabilities in the business operation. This software helps in incorporating the self-service analytics abilities into the application. Moreover, it also provides extra features such as embedded dashboards, mobile reporting, application development, and other such features that allow easier and efficient analysis. It also offers the self-service analysis benefits which are required for easier and convenient operation.

On 10th June 2020, Logi Analytics Launches Industry-First Out-of-the-Box Embedded Analytics Development Platform. Specifically designed and built for software development teams, Logi Composer delivers the first out-of-the-box development experience for embedded analytics.

On 13th August 2019, With the launch of its new Reveal embedded business intelligence platform, Infragistics makes it easy for users to interpret, visualize, and share relevant insights from an organization’s data.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Features (Application Development, Dashboard and, Mobile Reporting, Multi-user Collaboration, Interactive Reports, Self Service Analytics, Others), Pricing Options (Free Trial, Subscription {Annual, Monthly}, One Time License)

Market Trends:

The popularity of Customized Embedded Analysis Solutions

Increasing Use of Real-Time Embedded Analytics Software

Market Drivers:

Demand for Automation in the Implementation of Business Intelligence

Need for Enhanced Customer Experience Offering Convenient Reporting

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

