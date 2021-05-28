Top Drive Systems Market 2021: Rising with Immense Development Trends across the Globe by 2026

The Top Drive Systems Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Aker Solutions (Norway),Cameron International Corporation (United States),Honghua Group Limited (China),National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (United States),Tesco Corporation (United States),Axon Energy Products (United States),Bentec GmbH Drilling & Oilfield Systems (Germany),Canrig Drilling Technology Limited (United States),Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB (Sweden),Daqing Jinghong Petroleum Equipment Corporation (China)

Definition:

A top drive system is comprised of one or more electric or hydraulic motors, which is connected to the drill string through a short section of pipe known as the quill. Suspended from a hook below the traveling block, the top drive system is able to move up and down the derrick. Several times, slips are still employed on a rotary table to confirm the drill string does not fall down the well. A top drive system is capable of drilling with three joints stands, instead of just one pipe at a time. It is also capable of drilling with three joints stands, instead of just one pipe at a time.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Electric Top Drives, Hydraulic Top Drives), Application (Mining Industry, Oil and Gas, Construction, Other), Vessel Type (Jackup Rigs, Semi-Submersible Rigs, Drill Ships)

Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Drilling Rigs

Market Drivers:

Commercial and Technical Benefits of Top Drive Systems

Growing Deep Water Drilling Activities

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

