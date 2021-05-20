Cocoa Powder Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027
Summary
The Cocoa Powder Market size is forecast to reach USD 3.06 Billion from USD 2.54 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 2.3% through 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of cocoa, along with increasing product application in cosmetics and the F&B industry, is poised to drive industry growth through 2027.
The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cocoa Powder business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.
Key players contributing to the global cocoa powder market are Cargill Incorporated, Nestle, Jindal Cocoa, Barry Callebaut, Carlyle Cocoa, Mars Incorporated, Ghirardelli, Puratos Group, Cocoa Processing Company, and Swiss Chalet Fine Products, among others.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Natural Cocoa Powder
- Dutch Process Cocoa Powder
- Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Online
- Offline
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Chocolate & Confectionery
- Bakery
- Beverage
- Functional Food
- Pharmaceutical
- Cosmetics
- North America (the U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
- Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
