Flange Gasket Sheet Market 2020 Size, Dynamics & Forecast Report to 2027

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the flange gasket sheet market include Garlock Sealing, Lamons, Flexitallic Group, Frenzelit GmbH, Leader Gasket Technogies, Nichias, W. L. Gore and Associates, NIPPON VALQUA, PILLAR Packing, Klinger Limited, CPS. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Booming industries worldwide, expanding capacities, and growing leakage issues from flange are expected to fuel demand for flange gasket sheets. Rising refurbishments, replacements, and upgrades activities in the industries to prevent anticipated leakage or accidents will further boost the market growth. Flange leakage is a severe issue in the piping industry. Key players are launching high-performance gaskets with a new material composition that can sustain in industries’ most challenging environment like across a wide range of seating stresses and flange classes in elevated temperature applications. However, volatility of raw material prices and significant environmental concerns are likely to hinder the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Non-Asbestos Gasket

Spiral Wound Gasket

Ring Joint Gaskets

Jacketed Gasket

Others

By Applications

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Power

Municipal Infrastructure

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the flange gasket sheet market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

