Global 1,2-pentanediol Market 2020 – Top Key Players Analysis Report Till 2027

The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the 1,2-pentanediol market include BASF, Evonik, Lanxess, Minasolve, Kokyu, Realsun Chemical, Jujing Chemical, Jiangsu First,. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Expanding use in agrochemicals, personal care, and cosmetics products is steering the global demand. Increasing population, growing crop yield, expanding working women, and rising disposable income spurs a need for pesticides and cosmetics, thus 1,2-pentanediol. The cosmetic industry is increasingly embracing properties of 1,2-pentanediol. 1,2-pentanediol is soluble in both water and oil and can have moisture-binding and antimicrobial properties. Another reason for the increased adoption of cosmetics and agrochemicals is its natural origin. However, trade barriers and economic uncertainties are obstructing the global market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Industrial Grade

By Application

Pesticide Intermediates

Cosmetic

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the 1,2-pentanediol market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

