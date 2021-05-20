Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Global Forecast to 2027

The global Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market research report, published by Value Market Research, is designed to offer various market framework such as market size, portion, trends, growth path, value and factors that impact the current market dynamics over the forecast period 2020-2027. Most importantly, this report also provides the latest significant strategies adopted by major players along with their market share.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the artificial intelligence in medicine market include Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., BioXcel Corporation, and Berg Health.. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The market is mainly driven by the rapidly rising adoption of cloud computing techniques that have promoted artificial intelligence solutions for mining large amounts of data to identify mistakes in the present scenarios and offer alternative solutions in complex situations. In addition, the lack of skilled healthcare workers and an increase in the processing power of AI systems are projected to help improve the efficiency of drug discovery and management of clinical trials. Further, the growth in importance of precision medicine and raising funding for the R&D activities of the use of AI in the medicine field are estimated to boost the growth of the market. However, limited adoption from healthcare professionals can hamper the growth of the market.

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of artificial intelligence in medicine . The growth and trends of artificial intelligence in medicine industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Product Type

Hardware

Software

Service

By Technology

Deep Learning

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context Aware Processing

By Application

Drug Discovery & Repurposing (Preclinical Phase)

Clinical Research Trial

Personalized Medicine

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the artificial intelligence in medicine market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

