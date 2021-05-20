Online Travel Booking Market Size, Status, Growth | Industry Analysis Report 2020-2027

Online Travel Booking Market report published by Value Market Research, which studies the future outlook of the market. It includes the size, share, growth, trends, key players, segments and regional analysis in detail during the study year 2020-2027.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the online travel booking market include Hostelworld Group, CheapOair.Com., MakeMyTrip Limited, Tourism SA, Priceline Group Inc., Hotel Urbano Travel, Expedia, Inc., Trip Advisor LLC, Trivago GmbH, Ctrip.Com International, Ltd., and Thomas Cook Group Plc.. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The market is mainly driven by rising mobile usage, growing internet penetration, and the launch of new mobile apps. In addition, the rise in disposable income in developing regions and the ease of comparing a variety of travel options online are further bolstered the growth of the market. With the surge in online payment options, the market is likely to gain traction in the upcoming years. However, safety-related problems pertaining to online travel booking transactions can demolish the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of online travel booking . The growth and trends of online travel booking industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the Online Travel Booking market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

Service Type Analysis

Transportation Booking

Accommodation Booking

Others

Mode of Booking Analysis

Online

Direct Agency

Platform Analysis

Desktop

Mobile

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the online travel booking market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

