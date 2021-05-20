Industrial Solvents Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity & Global Forecast to 2027

The global Industrial Solvents Market research report, published by Value Market Research, is designed to offer various market framework such as market size, portion, trends, growth path, value and factors that impact the current market dynamics over the forecast period 2020-2027. Most importantly, this report also provides the latest significant strategies adopted by major players along with their market share.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the industrial solvents market include Arkema Inc., BASF SE, BP PLC., Diacel Chemical Industries Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Lyondell Basell Industries, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., PetroleoBrasileiroS.A, Dow Chemical and Total S.A.. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The growing demand for industrial solvents in many processes in cosmetics, printing ink, paint and coating, pharmaceutical sectors are anticipated to bolster the market during the forecast period. In addition, rising R&D activity related to industrial solvents is further projected to increase market growth due to discovering new varieties of industrial solvents with excellent properties. Growing demand for cosmetic products across the globe is the primary factor that drives the market growth. Rapid industrialization in the developing regions is another growth-inducing factor. However, health risks related to industrial solvents consist of eye irritation, nausea, and drowsiness can act as an impeded to the market’s growth.

The research report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis, and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level. Additionally, these tools also give an inclusive assessment of each segment in the global market of industrial solvents . The growth and trends of industrial solvents industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the Industrial Solvents market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Chemistry

Alcohols

Glycols

Ketones

Esters

Ethers

Acids

Aromatics

Hydrocarbons

Others

By End-User Industries

Printing Ink

Paints And Coatings

Cosmetics

Adhesives

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the industrial solvents market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

