Precision Medicine Market Size, Status, Growth | Industry Analysis Report 2020-2027

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Precision Medicine Market

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the precision medicine market include Roche Holding AG, Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly & Company and others.. This section consists of a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The market is mainly driven by increasing approval of the drug and its companion diagnostic assay, cost-effective profiling of DNA, increasing incidence of cancer, and the rise of data-driven healthcare. In addition, the rising use of “multi-omics” in research, along with the penetration of high-throughput sequencing platforms, is also surging up the precision medicine scenario. The number of targeted molecules in the pipeline for a specific application has been exponentially growing, specifically in oncology has created a new opportunity over the forecast period. The current escalating price of drug discovery and increasing regulatory requirements have increased the demand for an individualized product. The development of companion diagnostics appears to offer a set of tools and relevant clinical and biological information to address various pharmaceutical companies.

The growth and trends of precision medicine industry provide a holistic approach to this study.

Market Segmentation

This section of the Precision Medicine market report provides detailed data on the segments at country and regional level, thereby assisting the strategist in identifying the target demographics for the respective product or services with the upcoming opportunities.

By Technology

Genomics

Transcriptomics

Epigenomics

By Sequencing Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation

Pyrosequencing

Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

Chain Termination Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

Services

By Application

Oncology

CNS

Immunology

Respiratory Medicine

Infections

Others Applications

By End user

Diagnostic Tool companies

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Healthcare IT/ Big Data Companies

Regional Analysis

This section covers the regional outlook, which accentuates current and future demand for the precision medicine market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand, estimation, and forecast for individual application segments across all the prominent regions.

