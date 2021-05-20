Catastrophe Insurance Market Poised for Excellent Growth During (2021-2026) | Comprehensive Study By AMA

The Catastrophe Insurance Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

American International Group (United States),Allianz SE (Germany),Axa S.A. (France),Berkshire Hathaway (United States),Lloyds Banking Group (United Kingdom),Allstate (United States),Aviva plc (United Kingdom),Liberty Mutual Group (United States),Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland),Chubb Limited (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Catastrophe insurance is insurance that protects businesses and residences against natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and hurricanes, and against human-made disasters such as a riot or terrorist attack. It is different from other types of insurance from a business standpoint, as well. It is difficult to estimate the total potential exposure to, and cost of, an insured loss, especially since a catastrophic event often results in an extremely large number of claims being filed at the same time. The factors such as Increased Incidences of Natural Disasters and Increased Awareness among People are driving the global catastrophic insurance market.

In January 2020, Germany-based insurer Allianz SE has completed its acquisition of U.K.-based Liverpool Victoria General Insurance Group Ltd. and the general insurance unit of U.K.-based financial services company Legal and General Group PLC, Morning Star reports citing Alliance News.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Flood Insurance, Storm Insurance for Hurricanes and Tornadoes, Earthquake Insurance, Volcano Insurance), Application (Businesses, Residences), Distribution (Online Channel, Offline Channel)

Market Trends:

High Adoption of Direct Channels to Selling Policies

Market Drivers:

Increased Incidences of Natural Disasters

Increased Awareness among People

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

