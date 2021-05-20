Insurance Agency Software market analysis major competitor and strategies regional outlook 2021 to 2026

The Insurance Agency Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Agency Computer Systems Inc. (United States),Damco Group (United States),NowCerts, LLC. (United States),ZYWAVE (United States),VRC Insurance Systems (United States),BindHQ (United States),AgencyBloc (United States),Applied Systems (United States),Jenesis Software (United States),Vertafore, Inc. (United States),HawkSoft, Inc. (United States),EZLynx (United States),Agency Rating Systems, Inc. (United States),Sapiens International (Israel)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Insurance agency software is a management system that supports the day-to-day operations of insurance agencies for faster and smarter growth in the insurance sector. With customer relationship management features and software as a service (SaaS) is highly beneficial for the various sector including banking, automotive & transportation, business & enterprises, consumer electronics and other. In the current scenario, insurance agency software is also being integrated with social media and artificial intelligence, and IoT which is fueling the growth of the market. The United States insurance agency software market was estimated to be around USD 1,022 million in 2019 which is expected to witness a healthy CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period to reach an estimated value of USD 1,524 Million by 2025.

In January 2021, Applied Systems announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EZLynx, a pioneer in real-time comparative rating and one of the fastest-growing agency management systems in the U.S. This complementary acquisition will expand Appliedâ€™s portfolio of agency management and rating technologies to drive automation for agencies large to small while also increasing connectivity across the distribution channel to create greater value for all stakeholders.

Type (Web Based Model, Cloud-based Model), Application (Claims Management, Commission Management, Contact Management, Document Management, Insurance Rating, Policy Management, Quote Management, Others), Insurance (P&C, Life & Annuity), Pricing (Subscription Based, One Time License), End-User (MGAs, Brokers, Others)

Market Trends:

High Adoption due to Enhancement in The Digital Access

Market Drivers:

The Rising Awareness and Information Regarding The Importance Of Insurance

An Increase In The Demand For Insurance Companies And Their Services

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

