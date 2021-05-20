Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Overview Survey 2021 To 2026 || Panasonic Corporation, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, LG Chem Ltd, Samsung SDI

The Lithium Ion Battery Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Panasonic Corporation,Automotive Energy Supply Corporation,LG Chem Ltd,Samsung SDI,A123 Systems,Amperex Technology Limited,Coslight,GS Yuasa International Ltd,Hitachi Vehicle Energy, Ltd,BYD Company Limited,Johnson Controls, Inc,Blue Energy,Blue Solutions SA,China Aviation Lithium Battery,Deutsche Accumotive Gmbh & Co. Kg,Electrovaya Inc,EnerDel,SK Innovation Co., Ltd,Harbin Coslight Power Co., Ltd,Hefei Guoxuan High-Tech Power Energy,Johnson Matthey Battery Systems,Li-Tec Battery Gmbh,Lithium Energy Japan,Lithium Energy and Power GmbH & Co. Kg,Shenzhen Bak Battery,Tianjin Lishen Battery,Toshiba Corporation,Wanxiang Electric Vehicle,Zhejiang Tianneng Energy

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

A lithium-ion battery is defined as the type of rechargeable battery which widely is used for portable electronics and electric vehicle. Some of the advantages of lithium ion battery are higher voltage, long shelf life, low maintenance, no requirement for priming, self-discharge, among others. Growing demand for smart devices and other industrial goods, growing need for automation, increasing demand for smart devices and growing disposal income among consumer is projected to drive the global lithium-ion battery market over the forecast period.

In March 2018, the Samsung SDI company launched its new ESS product, a high-capacity 111Ah ESS battery cell. Hence, this launched will increase the product portfolio of the company.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Lithium-Cobalt Oxide Battery, Lithium-Titanate Battery, Lithium-Iron Phosphate Battery, Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery, Lithium-Manganese Oxide Battery, Others), Application (Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electronics, Energy Storage, Medical, Others), Power Capacity (0 to 3000mAh, 3000mAh to 10000mAh, 10000mAh to 60000mAh, 60000mAh or above), Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Others)

Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Smart Devices as well as Other Industrial Goods

Market Drivers:

Upsurge in Demand for Plug-In Vehicles across the World

Growing Demand for Smart Devices and Other Industrial Goods

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

