Digital Food Delivery Market New Investments Expected to Boost the Demand by 2026

The Digital Food Delivery Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Meituan Waimai (China),Just-eat (United Kingdom),GrubHub (United States),Delivery Hero (Germany),UberEATS (United States),Doordash (United States),Postmates (United States),Takeaway.com (Netherlands),Mr. D food (South Africa),Deliveroo (United Kingdom),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

The global digital food delivery market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to Increasing digitization across the developing as well as developing countries. Digital food delivery provides delivery od food through the internet to the customer doorsteps, home, or office. The customers can avail of food from hundreds of cuisines and restaurants with the detailed pricing of each food. Right from selecting the preferred food online, up till payment of the order with a cashless transaction, it takes nearly no time and gets the delivery done directly into the doorstep with ease. Dominoâ€™s is an example of a restaurant with its own digital ordering and delivery platform. Consumers can use the pizza makerâ€™s app to order in advance and pick up their food in the restaurant. They can use the same app to place an order for delivery via the Dominoâ€™s team of drivers.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Customer (B2C)), Business Model (Aggregators, New-Delivery, End-To-End Service), Platform Type (Websites, Mobile applications), Payment Method (Online Transactions, Pay On Delivery)

Market Trends:

Upsurging Demand of Digital Food Delivery due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Rising Demand Owing to The Increasing Adoption Rate of Cashless Economy Online Transaction

Market Drivers:

High Adoption due to Rapid global digitalization has helped to make digital delivery platforms smooth and reliable

Increasing Penetration of the Internet and Smartphones

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

What are the market factors that are explained in the Digital Food Delivery Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

