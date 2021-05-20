Growth of Dairy Drink in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2021-2026 || Nestle S.A. ,Cargill, Incorporated ,Dohler Group SE ,Corbion N.V.

The Dairy Drink Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland),Cargill, Incorporated (United States),Dohler Group SE (Germany),Corbion N.V. (Netherlands),Fairlife, LLC (Coca Cola) (United States),Lion Pty Limited (Australia),Meggle (Germany),Horizon (WhiteWave Services, Inc.) (United States),Dean Foods (United States),Byrne Dairy (United States),Saputo Inc. (Canada)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

The dairy drink includes flavored and non-flavored dairy beverages, milk consists of many nutritional properties, it is combination of probiotics, omega 3 fatty acids, phytosterols, minerals, fibers, and many other bioactive components. The dairy drink is widely consumed all around the world especially among health-conscious people, however allergy-related issues and consumption of other beverages associated with dairy drink might be the hindrance for market.

On 6th January 2020, The Coca-Cola Company has agreed to fully acquire US-based dairy beverage brand Fairlife, by purchasing the remaining 57.5% stake in the company from joint venture partner Select Milk Producers for an undisclosed sum. Fairlife launched in 2012, and the brand now markets a broad portfolio of dairy-based beverage products such as high-protein milkshakes, recovery drinks and ultra-filtered milk products.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Flavoured Milk, Modified Fresh Milks), Application (Household, Cafes, Restaurants, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Online Store, Other), Packaging (Bottle, Tetra Pack, Others)

Market Trends:

Emerging New Flavors in Dairy Drink and Increasing Consumption Among Health Conscious People

Market Drivers:

Growing Health Awareness around the Globe

Demand for Dairy Products because of its Healthy Nutritious Content

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

What are the market factors that are explained in the Dairy Drink Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

