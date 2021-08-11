Digital Biomarkers Market Size, Share, Segments, Trend, Statistics, Manufacturers, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global digital biomarkers market is projected to be worth USD 10.38 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in healthcare expenditure and increased funding for healthcare R&D are significantly driving the digital biomarkers’ market growth. The healthcare expenditure in the US reached USD 3.60 trillion in 2018, an increase of 4.6% from the previous years. This rise in spending is, to some extent, faster as compared to the increase in 2017 from 2016.

North America held a significant digital biomarker market share in 2091 attributed to the high penetration of smartphones and wearable devices, along with the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, which, in turn, persuades consumers to monitor their vital signs for a better insight into health conditions.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Koneksa, a firm engaged in the development and implementation of patient-specific digital biomarkers for use in the drug development process, declared the completion of Series B funding round worth USD 16.0 Million. Koneska intends to deploy the fund for the integration of wearables and other patient-specific technologies into clinical research by expanding its digital platform.

The low cost and improved scalability of digital biomarkers based on smartphone apps help in facilitating a prospective wealth of social, behavioral, psychological, and environmental data that were formerly inaccessible.

Recent psychiatric assessment approaches are resource-intensive and consume substantial time for evaluation. Digital biomarkers development is considered to hod immense prospects in allowing time-sensitive, scalable, and affordable assessment of symptom changes and psychiatric diagnosis.

Key participants include AliveCor Inc., Bayer AG, Evidation Health Inc., Fitbit Inc., Happify Health, Koninklijke Philips NV, Neurotrack Technologies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Inc., Novartis International AG, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital biomarkers market on the basis of system component, therapeutic area, end-users, and region:

System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Data Collection Tools Digital Platforms Mobile Apps Desktop-Based Software Wearable Biosensors Data Integration Systems

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cardiovascular Disease Sleep and Movement Disease Neurodegenerative Disorders Psychiatric Disorder Gastrointestinal Disease Respiratory Disease Diabetes Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pharmaceutical Companies Providers Payers



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Report:

Comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Digital Biomarkers market

Strategic recommendations to the key players and new entrants

Value chain analysis and pricing analysis of the Digital Biomarkers market

Country-wise and region wise assessment of the market growth and market size

Growth forecast and revenue estimation of the Digital Biomarkers market

Detailed assessment of key market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

8-year forecast of the global Digital Biomarkers market

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Digital Biomarkers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Digital Biomarkers Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing incidence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.3. Increasing healthcare expenditure

4.2.2.4. Increased drug development cost

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive digital biomarkers

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Digital Biomarkers Market By System Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. System Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Data Collection Tools

5.1.1.1. Digital Platforms

5.1.1.2. Mobile Apps

5.1.1.3. Desktop-Based Software

5.1.1.4. Wearable

5.1.1.5. Biosensors

5.1.2. Data Integration Systems

