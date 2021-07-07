Stringent Government Regulation Expected To Trigger The Growth Of Baby Car Seats Market

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Baby Car Seats Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020-2028,” the global baby car seats market was valued at US$ 5,422.9 Mn in 2019, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2028.

Market Insights

Baby car seat refers to the seats that are specifically designed to protect the children during any vehicle accidents or collisions. Rising awareness towards usage of car safety seats in order to prevent fatal accidents and injuries supporting the growth of baby car seats market. The global baby car seats market segmented into different product types and distribution channels and regions. By different product types, the market segmented into booster car seats, infant car seats, combination seats, and convertible seats. Booster car seats dominated the market owing to the rapid adoption of the seats among parents for the safety of children. These car seats have been further bifurcated into backless booster seats and high back booster seats. Manufacturers in recent years are focusing on new product development depending upon consumer preferences for car seats. For instance, in 2018, Britax launched a dual comfort car seat that consists of innovative fabrics, has faster moisture absorbent quality thus keeping the baby clean and dry. Based on distribution channels, the global baby car seats market segmented into online distribution channels, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others. Among these, e-commerce expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the preference for online shopping among the population across the globe. Companies such as Newell Brands expanded their online platforms for consumers who prefer online shopping in 2017.

Browse the full report Global Baby Car Seats Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2020-2028 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/baby-car-seats-market

Based on geography, Europe was the leading region during 2018-2019 in terms of value and volume. There are strict government regulations in the developed countries such as U.S, Canada, Germany, and France among others for the safety of children of two years and above. Therefore, concerns towards safety and protection among the parents are aiding the demand for seats in recent years. For instance, in California, authorities have put a mandate for children under the age of eight to have a car seat during car travel. Violation of such rules results in a fine of $ 100 to $ 250 or restriction from using any taxi or van. However, inadequate promotion and awareness towards child safety in developing countries such as China, India among others possess a major restrain to the global baby car seats market growth. For instance, awareness regarding baby car seats in China is very thus resulting in a number of car accidents. In 2014, Safe Kid, which is a global organization, set up by U.S. Children’s National Medical Center offered training regarding the proper installation of baby car seats collaborating with General Motors in order to raise awareness among the Chinese people. Thus, such efforts expected to generate opportunities in the China market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are adopting product innovation as one of the strategies in order to fulfill customer requirements. For instance, in 2018, Goodbaby International Holdings Limited headquartered in Hong Kong introduced Cybex Sirona M with Sensor Safe 2.0 technology, which is a convertible baby car seat with a smartphone synched. These seats provide an alert to the driver when the child has unbuckled himself/herself during traveling or when the vehicle becomes too cold or hot for the child. In addition to this, a Sensor Safe app provided with the product gives proper demo videos or instruction manuals in order to ensure correct usage of the car seats. Some of the major and leading players operating in the global baby car seats market are Brevi Srl, Britax Group Limited, Clek Inc.,Cossato Limited, Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Limited, Artsana Group, Jane Group, Infa Secure, Kiwi Baby, Mothercare Plc., Newell Brands, Recardo Holdings GmbH, Renolux France Industries, and UPPAbaby among others.

The Global Baby Car Seats Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2018-2028 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2028 Historical Year 2018 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Product Type Segment (2018-2028; Mn Unit, US$ Mn) By Distribution Channel (2018-2028; Mn Unit, US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2018-2028; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on a report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the baby car seats market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for baby car seats?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the baby car seats market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global baby car seats market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the baby car seats market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com