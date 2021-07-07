Global Chatbots Market To Witness Exponential Growth By 2028

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global Chatbots Market (By Type (Standalone Chatbots and Web-based Chatbots), By End-use (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium-sized Enterprise) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2028” the global chatbots market was valued at US$ 1,456.6 Mn in 2019 and is expected to witness an exponential growth during the forecast period 2020 – 2028.

Market Insights

A chatbot is an interactive chat robot based on artificial intelligence that is designed to simulate human conversation. Chatbots pop up on messaging services helping users in a wide range of applications including flight booking, order take-out, or call a ride among others. The rise of chatbots has begun eight years after Apple introduced its online shop for mobile apps. Chatbots are considered as the applications of voice interfaces. According to the research conducted by Acute Market Reports, chatbots have the potential to leapfrog mobile apps to become a major medium for digital communication and commerce. Thus, we can expect enterprises of all sizes to adopt chatbots platforms in the same way they are embracing IoT and mobile platforms.

Competitive Insights:

The global chatbots market is highly technology-driven, requiring vendors to invest a substantial amount in research and development. Some of the leading players identified in the research study include Microsoft Corporation (the United States), Facebook, Inc. (the United States), Amazon.com, Inc. (the United States), Yahoo, Inc. (the United States), Google, Inc. (the United States), Apple, Inc. (the United States), Haptik, Inc. (the United States and India) and Helpshift (the United States) among others. Increasing numbers of start-ups are investing in chatbots with the aim of ruling bot commerce. While the chatbots market is still in the nascent stage of development, the race for leading enterprise chatbot platform guarantees to be exciting. In the current scenario, three participants in the ecosystem that are in a position to offer enterprise chatbot solutions include messaging platform vendors, voice platform vendors, and chatbot platform start-ups. The global chatbots market is driven by technology developments and innovation. The competitive rivalry among current market players is comparatively high as every player is seeking to gain the first mover’s advantage in the market.

Key Trends:

Messaging-as-OS

Introduction of Conversational Interface

Reluctance to Download Mobile Apps

Improved Customer Intelligence

Requisite Capabilities for Chatbots

Integration with Messaging Platform

Natural Language Learning

Integration with Enterprise System

Monitoring

Testing and Security

