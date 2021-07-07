Air Handling Units Market To Cross US$ 14 Bn By 2028

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports“Air Handling Units Market (AHU) (Less than 5000m3/hr, 5000m3/hr to 15000m3/hr and higher than 15000m3/hr) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2028”, the global air handling units market stood is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 20238to reach US$ 14.09 Bn by 2028.

The complete report is available at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/air-handling-units-market

Market Insights

Air handling unit (AHU), also referred to as air handler, is a central air conditioning unit that handles the air circulating within the entire HVAC system. It is among the most crucial components to be considered in designing air conditioning system. AHU is an integrated unit comprising various equipment such as fans, filters, air-control dampers, heating/cooling coils, and others. The prime purpose behind using AHU is to accumulate and mix the outdoor air with the indoor circulating air. The AHUs typically constructed in a frame structure made up of galvanized steel, aluminum, or related alloys. These are equipped with environmental protection such as sealing around the joints and weatherproof covers for better protection and longer life.

The overall air handling units industry is largely supported by the steadily rising HVAC industry worldwide. AHUs form an important component of the overall air conditioning system. Thus, with the further rising penetration of air conditioning systems across the world, the demand for AHU is expected to remain constant throughout the forecast period. With the rising need for energy-efficient solutions in air conditioning, manufacturers are now focusing on developing eco-friendly products having better energy savings. Other significant factors contributing to the market growth are rising urbanization and industrialization across emerging countries. Rising urbanization in countries such as India and China has led to strong demand for air conditioning systems in recent years. The trend is expected to continue in the forecast period thereby supporting the air handling unit market growth.

Competitive Insights:

The air handling units market is fragmented in nature with a large number of international as well as regional players operating in the market. The international players such as Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Systemair Ltd., and others face substantial competition from the regional players worldwide. This has significantly increased the competition among the air handling unit manufacturers over a period of time. AHU manufacturers majorly focus on providing energy-efficient products in order to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Key Trends:

Curtailed demand from the corporate offices and enterprises segment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Higher demand from the residential segment as an increasing number of people working from home

Development of energy-efficient air handling units

Acquisition of other players for strengthening product portfolio as well as global presence

Sluggish market growth estimated for the next few years

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the air handling units market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for air handling units?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the air handling units market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global air handling units market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the air handling units market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com