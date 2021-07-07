According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Coaxial Cables Market (Application – Video Distribution, RF Transmission and Internet Infrastructure; End-user – Television, Defense & Aerospace, Internet Service Providers, Telephone Service Providers, System Integrators and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028”, the global coaxial cables market to cross the US$ 11.5 Bn mark by 2028.

Market Insights

Coaxial cable is a type of cable that has its inner conductor surrounded in a tubular insulating layer. The tubular insulating layer is again covered with a conducting mesh so as to minimize the electrical and radio frequency interference. This ensures more efficient and uninterrupted signal transmission. The coaxial cable market is comprised of integration of low attenuation and high bandwidth cables with connecting equipment to transfer video, audio and internet data over various communication, entertainment and industrial devices. One of the major factors driving the growth in the global coaxial cables market is the increasing installation of advanced coaxial technologies for Internet access and household interconnected devices.

The overall coaxial cables market is segmented on the basis of applications and end-users. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into video distribution, RF transmission and internet infrastructure. In 2019, the market is led by the RF transmission segment, contributing to more than 50% of the total market revenue. Based on the end-users, the market is categorized into television, defense & aerospace, internet service providers, telephone service providers, system integrators and others. In 2019, the overall market is led by the television segment, accounting for more than 25% of the total market revenue.

On the basis of geographic regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). In 2019, Asia Pacific dominates the overall coaxial cables market and is set to emerge as the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The demand for coaxial here is primarily governed by China, Japan and India. Due to limited adoption of fiber optics in the region, coaxial cables would continue to witness steady demand for the next few years.

The overall coaxial cables market is fragmented in nature experiencing presence of large number of regional as well as international players. The key players of coaxial cable market include, General Cable Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., Belden, Inc., Southwire Company LLC, Prysmian Group, Nexans SA, Amphenol Corporation, LS Cable & System, L-Com Global Connectivity, Coleman Cable, Inc. and Alpha Wire. These companies primarily focus on expanding their sales network so as to ensure they reach out to optimum number of consumers.

