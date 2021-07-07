DSP Motor Controllers Market To Reach US$ 2,505.6 Mn By 2028

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “DSP Motor Controllers Market (By Type– Fixed Point and Floating Point; By Application: Brushed DC Motors, Brushless DC Motors, AC Induction Motors and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020 – 2028”, the global DSP motor controllers market was valued at US$ 1,838.4 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Market Insights

The digital signal processor (DSP) motor controllers refers to a digital controller system having combination of microcontroller and digital signal processor. The overall DSP motor controllers market is highly driven by the consistently rising industrial manufacturing sector worldwide. With the expanding industrial sector, especially in the Asia Pacific region, the demand for electric motors and related control systems is expected to remain strong in the following years. Moreover, the market growth is also governed by the increasing shift towards digital control systems. Due to immense advantages of digital motor control over their analog counterparts, the DSP motor control market is set to demonstrate significant growth in the following years. Nevertheless, limitation in analog-to-digital conversion and higher cost as compared analog control systems are major factors hampering the market growth.

The primary factor driving the DSP motor controllers market growth is the consistently rising demand for electric motors from industrial as well as commercial sector. Thus, with the further rise in the industrial manufacturing sector, the demand for electric motors and related control systems is projected to remain strong in the following years. The manufacturing sector, especially in the developed economies like North America and Western Europe witnessed a gradual slowdown in the beginning of this decade owing to unstable economic conditions. However, with financial markets showing economic stability, the manufacturing sector in these regions is poised to regain its original growth levels, offering the necessary push to the market growth, especially during the first half of the forecast period. The resurgence in the manufacturing sectors has had positive impact on the industrial machinery and equipment market resulting in subsequent demand for electric motors and related control systems.

Competitive Insights:

The global DSP motor controllers market is fairly fragmented with numerous leading providers of DSP motor controllers operating in various major markets across the world. The key players of DSP motor controllers market include Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Freescale Semiconductor, Inc, Microchip Technology, Inc., ON Semiconductor, TECHNOSOFT SA, STMicroelectronics, Unico, Inc., Data Device Corporation (DDC), Moog, Inc. and Jameco Electronics. Companies across the different region are facing a stringent competition from international as well as local DSP motor controller vendors. Different business strategies are adopted by the manufacturers to increase their sales and remain firm in the market. Strategic acquisitions, technological development and innovation and expanding product portfolio are few of the key strategies adopted extensively by DSP motor controller manufacturers. Companies are also participating in trade fairs and exhibitions worldwide to widen their customer reach across the globe.

Key Trends:

– Rising shift towards digital control systems

– Increasing adoption of floating point DSP motor controllers in various applications

