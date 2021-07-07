Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Constipation Drugs Market Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.1% During The Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market: Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020-2028,” the irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market was valued at USD 1,450.9 Mn in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 2,466.3 Mn by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2028.

Market Insights

The global IBS-C drugs market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. North America is expected to be the largest regional market for IBS-C drugs followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Gradual growth in physician and patient awareness corresponding to the perpetual growth in disease prevalence are the major growth contributors to the global IBS-C drugs market.

The global IBS-C drugs market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to widespread adoption of IBS-C drugs. The recent FDA approvals and currently successful clinical trials of IBS drugs will further surge the market opportunities for IBS-C drugs during the forecast period.

Growing geriatric population and rise in healthcare expenditure are further creating huge opportunities in the IBS-C drugs market. IBS-C is much prevalent in developed world, where dietary habits and work conditions contribute to higher risk of lifestyle-related gastrointestinal diseases. Majority of IBS-C drugs are widely accepted and the rise in FDA approvals to newer drugs are adding up to create further market opportunities. As a result, several market players are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to come with better and novel pharmaceutical solutions for treating IBS-C.

In terms of geographic distribution, North America, constituting US and Canada is the largest regional market for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs. Increasing intake or irrational medication and adoption to unhealthy lifestyle primarily drives the market growth in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional segment during the forecast period on account of the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders across all age group and increasing consumption of fried food products.

Constant rise in the adoption of unhealthy lifestyle has led to the rise in prevalence of IBS-C across the globe thus facilitating the growth of IBS-C drugs market

Suitable diagnostic techniques for IBS-C still remains a major unmet need, which could restraint the growth of the market

Increased pipeline products for IBS-C would fuel the growth of the market in the forecast period

