Polyethylene Glycol Drugs To Become The Biggest Cash Generators In The Global Laxatives Market At A CAGR Above 12% During 2016 – 2022

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports "Global Laxatives Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016-2022," the laxatives market was valued at USD 4,739.42 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 6,948.07 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Insights

Constipation is among the most common gastrointestinal malfunctions observed across all age groups. The prevalence of constipation in the general population is between 0.7% to 79% (with a median at 16%) (Epidemiology of constipation in children and adults: a systematic review, 2010), across all age groups. Constipation prevalence is high among the geriatric population and higher in females. The median province of constipation among children is 12%. With the growing burden of the condition there is a constant struggle among care givers and drug manufacturers to come up with more evolved treatment options.

The burden of constipation management in terms of time and cost is further higher in geriatric patients under palliative care. This patient group is more inclined towards prescription drug administration for treating constipation and thus forms a large consumer base for laxatives. Polyethylene Glycol is observed to be the largest segment in the global laxatives market and is expected to reach worth USD 1,271.98 by 2022. Moreover, it is also the fastest growing segment in the laxatives market.

Polyethylene glycol is an osmotic laxative and is used for short-term treatment of constipation and is used intermittently in cases of chronic constipation. Polyethylene glycol laxatives are also used intestinal purges for use colonoscopy preparation. Versatility of polyethylene glycol laxatives is observed to be a significant contributor to its rising demand in the laxatives market. Moreover, polyethylene glycol is also among the highest selling laxatives in the developed markets. MiraLAX by Schering-Plough (through licensing agreement with Braintree Laboratories) is the biggest brand name for polyethylene glycol laxatives and is claimed to be the most successful Rx to OTC switch in the laxatives category.

