Global Laxatives Market Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.5% During The Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Laxatives Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020-2028,” the laxatives market was valued at USD 5,462.9 Mn in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 8,839.1 Mn by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2028.

Market Insights:

Constipation is one of the most commonly occurring gastrointestinal disorders, the prevalence of which is between 0.7% and 79% (with a median at 16%), across adults and children including all regions. The variability of constipation prevalence is significantly wide, subject to gender, demographics, race, age, diet and other factors. Due to its alarming chronicity and high prevalence, management of constipation often comes with substantial healthcare costs, nursing time, and also the debilitating effect on quality of life. Development of medications for the treatment of constipation has been an age-old process in pharmacology and several products have been introduced into the market even before drug commercialization regulations evolved.

Among the various types of laxatives, several literatures indicate that osmotic laxatives demonstrate the best benefits to aged patients. Old age patients experience straining as dominant symptom of constipation. This symptom is well managed in majority of cases with administration of osmotic laxatives such as lactulose and polyethylene glycol. The continuing expansion in the pool of geriatric population will increase the need for effective constipation management drugs.

In terms of geographic distribution, North America, constituting US and Canada is the largest regional market for laxatives. Largest contribution of North America in the overall pharmaceuticals market and higher prevalence of older adult constipation patients are the major characteristics of the region. Prevalence of constipation in the US is 1.9% to 27.2% with a median at 16%; whereas 50% to 74% elderly population under institutionalized care is reported to consume laxatives on a daily basis. High disease burden and ease of access to treatments is a prime growth driver for North America laxatives market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional segment during the forecast period on account of the increasing geriatric pool and increasing demand for consumption of junk food. Furthermore flourishing generic drugs market will further accentuate the market growth in the South Asian region.

List of Companies Covered:

Bayer AG.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Braintree Laboratories, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, L.P.

Procter & Gamble Company.

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

