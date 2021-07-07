Global Opioid Induced Constipation Drugs Market Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.7% During The Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020-2028,” the opioid induced constipation drugs market was valued at USD 2,656.4 Mn in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 4,013.0 Mn by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2028.

Browse the full report Opioid Induced Constipation (OIC) Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2028 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/opioid-induced-constipation-oic-drugs-market

Market Insights

According to the World Health Organization 2018 report, there has been a significant increase in the number of opioid analgesics prescribed for non-cancer pain in the last decade. Each year, approximately 40 million people are receiving palliative care throughout the globe to reduce pain intensity and improve patients’ quality of life. The factors responsible for the growth of non-cancer pain are Kellgren Lawrence grade 3 osteoarthritis, neuropathic pain, rheumatoid arthritis and severe fibromyalgia. As per the research citing of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (2018), more than 40% of the patients receiving opioid analgesics suffer with constipation and other gastrointestinal complications. Currently, drugs such as osmotic laxatives, stimulant cathartics dominate the market as the patients usually prefer over the counter products to get relief from constipation. Physicians usually prescribe OTC laxatives along with opioid analgesics on account of their safety and less gastrointestinal complications. Naloxegol will register a significant growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028 on account of rising prevalence of non-cancer pain diseases such as osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia etc. Moreover, enhanced drug efficacy and less drug related adverse events such as diarrhea and bloating in comparison to other mu receptor antagonists (e.g. methylnaltrexone bromide) drive naloxegol’s market demand.

Prescription drugs are currently dominating the global market due to increasing number of patients not gaining relief from opioid induced constipation from over the counter laxatives and stimulant cathartics. Over the counter products show therapeutic effect only in patients taking opioid analgesics for 3-4 weeks.

Increasing number of patients suffering with non-cancer pain disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis are prescribed opioid analgesics which causes constipation will drive the OIC drugs market. Homecare settings are widely using drugs to treat opioid induced constipation for patients seeking palliative care. Asia Pacific will showcase rampant growth owing to huge population base suffering with chronic pain related to occupational hazards and poor regulations results in large adolescent population engaged in opioids misuse.

List of Companies Covered:

AstraZeneca, Plc.

Cubist Pharmaceuticals

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Shionogo & Co., Ltd.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of non-cancer pain diseases such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia

Increasing number of patients opting palliative care with opioid analgesics

Flourishing generic drugs market will further accentuate the market growth in the region

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the opioid induced drugs market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for opioid induced drugs?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the opioid induced drugs market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global opioid induced drugs market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the opioid induced drugs market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com