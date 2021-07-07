Immense Need for Integrated Data & Remote Access Igniting The Healthcare IT Interoperability Market Growth To A CAGR of 12%

The Healthcare IT Interoperability Market was valued at US$ 2,700 Mn in 2019 and expected to reach US$ 7900 Mn by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to 2029. The healthcare IT systems interoperability solution aids in seamless exchange of data associated with patients between hospitals and other healthcare facility providers within healthcare industry.

According to a survey conducted by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) and the Orem, Ut.-based KLAS Research in 2021, the rate of provider organizations achieving deep interoperability has doubled since 2017. A total of 67 percent of provider organizations reported they often or nearly always had access to the required records in 2020. This figure was just about 28 percent in 2017.

Browse full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/healthcare-it-systems-interoperability-market

One of the major factors driving growth in Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market is the need for effective use of healthcare IT systems in the U.S. With numerous incentives from the government towards effective use of medical data, hospitals in the U.S. have been keen on achieving overall interoperability within healthcare facilities. Factors such as need for effective deployment of healthcare IT systems and meaningful use of medical information have compelled hospital systems in the U.S. to achieve interoperability within healthcare facilities. Interoperability is also expected to play a crucial role in the European Union’s vision to build its universal healthcare record to ensure continuity of care throughout the continent. In Europe, healthcare organizations in association with various government bodies are working to ensure effective collation and exchange of medical information. Healthcare interoperability has been particularly effective in various small-sized countries such as New Zealand, Singapore, and South Korea, among others. Countries in the Asia Pacific embracing healthcare IT systems interoperability include New Zealand, Singapore, and China, among others. Thereby, the overall Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market is expected to witness sustainable growth globally.

North American region comprising Canada, the U.S. and Caribbean countries held the largest share in the overall Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability market. The region accounted for 48% of the global market value in the year 2020. The U.S. represented the largest and most attractive Healthcare IT Systems Interoperability Market owing to need for effective use of healthcare IT systems.

In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive analysis and profiling of the leading providers of healthcare IT systems interoperability, market positioning and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report are Infor, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Corepoint Health, LLC., Orion Healthcare Limited, InterSystems Corporation, Quality Systems, Inc., Summit Healthcare Services, Inc., Mulesoft, Inc., and IBM Corporation.

Key Market Movements

Consolidation in the overall healthcare IT market in the developed countries resulting in a shift from multi-vendor to a single vendor environment

Increasing maturity of the overall healthcare IT infrastructure in developing countries driving the demand for interoperability

Information security has been identified as the most critical aspect in medical information exchange

Rise in research and development of innovative healthcare applications making effective use of medical information collected from various healthcare IT systems.

The Healthcare IT Interoperability Market Segmentation

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2019-2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2029 Historical Year 2019 Unit USD Million

Segmentation End User Segment (2019–2029; US$ Mn) Geographic Segment (2019–2029; US$ Mn) Covid-19 Impact Segment (2020–2021; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on the report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the healthcare it systems interoperability market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for healthcare it systems interoperability?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the healthcare it systems interoperability market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global healthcare it systems interoperability market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the healthcare it systems interoperability market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com