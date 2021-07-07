Offshore Air Handling Units Market to Reach US$ 2.60 Bn by 2028

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Offshore Air Handling Units Market (AHU) (Less than 5000m3/hr, 5000m3/hr to 15000m3/hr and higher than 15000m3/hr) Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2020 – 2028”,the global offshore air handling units market is estimated to expand from 1.84 Bn in 2019 to reach US$ 2.60 Bn by 2028, growing with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2028.

The complete report is available at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/offshore-air-handling-units-market

Market Insights

Air handling unit (AHU), also referred to as air handler, is a central air conditioning unit that handles the air circulating within the entire HVAC system. It is among the most crucial components to be considered in designing air conditioning system. AHU is an integrated unit comprising various equipment such as fans, filters, air-control dampers, heating/cooling coils and others. The significance of offshore air handling units is the material used in its construction for better corrosion and environmental protection.

Offshore air handling units are designed to operate in various offshore applications such as oil rigs, ships, cruise liners and other marine applications. Due to harsh environmental conditions such as salty air, heavy rains and storms, the air handling unit are required to be built using quality materials so as to raise the overall lifespan. The units can be manufactured using stainless steel or coated steel.

The demand for offshore air handling units is majorly driven by the overall rising offshore ship building and related industry. The offshore oil & gas industry has portrayed strong growth since the past few years and is estimated to show steady growth in the coming years. However, cruise liners and yachts industry witnessed a significant drop in decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thereby, the demand from this segment is only expected to return to the normal level from late 2021.

Competitive Insights:

The offshore air handling units market is quite fragmented in nature with large number of international as well as regional players operating in the market. The international players such as Novenco A/S, Heinen&Hopman Engineering, Wozair Ltd., Carrier Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Systemair Ltd. and others face substantial competition from the regional players worldwide. This has significantly increased the competition among the air handling unit manufacturers over the period of time. Companies majorly focus on providing air handling units using light weight corrosion-free materials.

Key Trends:

Development of energy efficient air handling units produced using advanced light-weight materials

Strengthening global sales channel in order to maintain and expand the sales

Sluggish market growth estimated, especially in the oil & gas sector, for the next few years

Development of different fan designs

Focus on custom air handling units for the offshore industry

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the offshore air handling units market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for offshore air handling units?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the offshore air handling units market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global offshore air handling units market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the offshore air handling units market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com