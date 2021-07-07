Cable Management Systems Market To Reach US$ 28.62 Bn By 2028

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “Cable Management Systems Market (Electrical Conduit Systems, Cable Trays & Ladders, Electrical Raceways, Cable Glands & Connectors, Floor Ducts & Boxes and Others (Reels, Chains, Lugs, Tags etc.)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2028” the global cable management systems market was valued at US$ 18.34Bn in 2019 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2028.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/cable-management-market

Market Insights

The COVID-19 pandemic caused an unprecedented halt in the overall construction activities across the world. For instance, a large number of commercial and residential projects in most of the developed countries were paused to strict lockdown restrictions. Moreover, with the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, some of the developing economies would be longer time to recover and resume construction activities. However, considering the fundamental requirement cable management systems in various types of buildings, the demand is expected to reach pre-COVID-19 levels by 2022.

Cable management is among the most important aspects of the construction industry. It includes handling of the entire cabling/wiring system of any building so as to manage the cable connections during as well as post construction. Some of the most significant components of the cable management systems include electrical conduit systems, trays & ladders, electrical raceways, cable glands & connectors, floor ducts & boxes and others. These components are used for cable management across various end-use applications such as residential and commercial construction, industrial construction, public infrastructure, IT & telecommunication sector and others.

The cable management systems market is strongly driven by the ever-rising construction industry worldwide. In addition, the market is also driven by the rising IT & telecommunication industry. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, South Africa and others are among the most promising economies. Due to rapidly growing industrialization across the countries, demand for cable management systems is expected to remain strong throughout the forecast period. Further, rising population coupled with growing energy demand worldwide is another important factor fueling the cable management market growth.

Competitive Insights:

The cable management systems market scenario varies largely across different regions. The market in North America and Europe is consolidated and highly competitive in nature. The regulations related to these systems are quite stringent in these regions making the markets competitive and better organized. The market in North America is governed by few major players such as Atkore International, Inc., Thomas & Betts Corporation, Calpipe, Inc., Legrand SA and others. However, the Asia Pacific region comprises large number of cable management system vendors making the market fragmented in nature. Due to presence of large number of local manufacturers and less stringent regulations on these systems, the market here is quite unorganized.

Key Trends:

Penetration in emerging economies having booming construction industry

Focus on providing halogen free and green conduit systems suitable for food and healthcare applications

Providing high performance cable management solutions for harsh industrial environments

Development of online sales channels due to growing online retail industry

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the cable management systems market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for cable management systems?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the cable management systems market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global cable management systems market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the cable management systems market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com