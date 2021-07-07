Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market to Reach US$ 29.12 Bn by 2028

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market (Public Safety (Military & Defense, Law Enforcement, Fire Department, Emergency & Medical Services (EMS)), Transportation, Utilities, Oil and Gas, Mining, Construction and Other Verticals) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2028” the land mobile radio systems market was valued at US$ 16.7 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 29.12 Bn, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast 2020 to 2028.

Market Insights

Land mobile radio systems, sometimes referred as private land mobile radios or public land mobile radios are communications system used by terrestrial users while on foot (portable land mobile radio) or in vehicles (mobile land mobile radio). Examples include tow-way radios and walkie-talkies. Generally, these systems are deployed independently, but can also be connected to other stationary systems such as cellular networks or public switched telephone network (PSTN). Land mobile radios increasingly find applications in military and first responder agencies including police department, fire rescue department, emergency and medical service providers, disaster preparedness organizations, and other home security organizations. The advancements in technology, resulting in a gradual shift from analog to digital communication has expanded application base of land mobile radio systems beyond military and public safety agencies into corporate and enterprise users.

Competitive Insights

The global land mobile radio systems market is highly consolidated and concentrated across different vertical markets, especially public safety and military. The top four manufacturers accounted for over 50% of the global market revenue share in 2019. Motorola Solutions Inc., Harris Corporation, Raytheon Company, Thales Group S.A., and JVC Kenwood Corporation are identified as the leading land mobile radio system manufacturers while other players including Cassadian Communications, Inc. (Airbus DS Communications, Inc.), Relm Wireless Corporation, Hytera Communications, Nokia Networks B.V., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Tait Radio Communications have been marked as promising and emerging players in the land mobile radio industry. Developing LTE-integrated land mobile radio systems/units is expected to be the future market strategy for the players in the market.

Key Trends

Shift from Analog Land Mobile Radio Systems to Digital Land Mobile Radio Systems

Escalating Demand for Portable Land Mobile Radio Units

Compliance with Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) and Project25 Standard

