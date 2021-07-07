Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market Expected to Reach Over US$ 484 million by 2029

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2029,” the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market was valued more than US$ 270 million in 2019 and expected to reach over US$ 484 million by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2029.

Market Insights

Zygomatic implants were introduced in 1998, for rehabilitation of masticatory and asthetic functions in patients with severe atrophy of maxilla due to trauma, tumor resection, congenital conditions or sinus pneumatisation. Due to the high success rate of the reported zygomatic implants placements, this procedure is often considered as a viable alternative to the conventional bone grafting and invasive surgical procedures for function restoration and improved asthetic results to the patients. Consistently growing geriatric population and the corresponding growth in the incidence of dental ailments, trauma and other conditions drive the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market. Many specialized hospitals have reported over 98% of success rate. However, covid19 impact over this market was significant due to postponement of non emergency surgeries to manage limited resources and healthcare specialists.

Among the applications, severe atrophy of maxillary bone occupies the largest revenue share in the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market; the segment shall also continue to dominate the global market. Dental and orthodontic clinics is the most prominent segment in this market due to higher patient footfall, and availability of better skilled personnel and technologies.

Geographically, Europe is the largest regional market for zygomatic and pterygoid implants. The region presents favorable reimbursements for dental implantation, furthermore, greater awareness and swift adoption of new technologies also support the prime position of Europe on the global front. Asia Pacific shall be witnessing rapid growth during the forecast period. Proliferating dental tourism and improving healthcare infrastructure shall support the market growth in Asia Pacific. Some of the major players in the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market are Nobel Biocare, IDC Implant & Dental Company, Straumann Holding AG, Noris Medical, OsseoSource, S.I.N. Implant System, Southern Implants (Pty) Ltd., B&B Dental Implant Company and Bioline Dental Implants.

Key Market Movements:

• Increasing pool of geriatric population and correspondingly growing incidence of dental ailments and injuries

• Perpetual acquisition activities occurring in the developing regions

• Greater patient footfall in dental clinics due to availability of better infrastructure and expertise

• Proven advantages with procedures with zygomatic implants as against conventional substitutes

The Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2019-2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2029 Historical Year 2019 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Length (2019-2029; US$ Mn) By Application (2019-2029; US$ Mn) By Usage Area (2019-2029; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

