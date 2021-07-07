Global Medical Aesthetics Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 30 Billion By 2029

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Medical Aesthetics Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2029,” the global medical aesthetics market was valued at US$ 11.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach US$ 30 billion by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2029.

Key Market Influencers: Demographics & Gender Play a Major role

Medical aesthetics provides solutions to deal with external appearance of an individual. It includes both procedures and skin care products that are used to enhance the beauty there by the perceived confidence of the individual. There is an increasing demand for medical aesthetics due to emerging awareness levels and increasing focus on beauty. The demographic trend of the population is by far the significant driver for medical aesthetics market. The number of people aged 60 years and above has tripled since 1950. It is estimated that senior and geriatric population will reach 2.1 billion by 2050. These figures are reassuring the potential of this market; nevertheless the levels of obesity on the other hand are also increasing across the world. With increasing celebrity and fitness experts’ endorsements the takers of “good & fit looking” preposition has also increased multiple times.

Most popular surgeries vary as per the gender. Women contribute to about ten folds larger market than men for medical aesthetics market due to higher awareness levels. Rhinoplasty, breast augmentation and gluteal implants are most popular among women. Liposuction, eyelid uplift and gynecomastia were preferred by men. While non surgical aesthetic solutions displayed no difference in trend by gender.

Covi19 Pandemic Delaying the Elective Surgeries

Approximately over 47 million surgical procedures take place in America alone. Emerging economies are evidencing higher CAGR. During the pandemic elective surgeries had the highest impact as the healthcare institutes set priorities depending on emergency and kind of surgery the patient had to undergo. This added to the waiting list of patients. Yet the elective surgeries have not resumed to the normal case scenario. However, with the introduction of vaccines in many countries, especially to healthcare workers has reduced the risk of Covid-19 infection. Therefore, healthcare institutes are expected to gradually normalize the elective surgery with effective precautions in place.

Emerging Economies Catching Up to the Western Culture

North America contributes highest to the market revenues of medical aesthetics market. Increasing awareness level and access to novel technologies is enabling the market growth. Domestic market players are well equipped with latest technologies pertaining to minimally invasive procedures and laser therapies. Dental aesthetics are quite popular in Europe due to rising prevalence of dental deformities in Europe; additionally access to sophisticated technology is driving the market revenues in Europe. APAC region is expected to register highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2021 to 2029.

Key market players in the medical aesthetics market include Allergan, Plc., Dentsply Sirona, Establishment Labs, Galderma S.A., Implantech, Johnson & Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH, SculpSure, and VENUSCONCEPT.

The Global Medical Aesthetics Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2019-2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2029 Historical Year 2019 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Product (2019-2029; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn)



*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of obesity, trauma and increase in awareness regarding aesthetics surgery

Technological innovations in terms of products, devices and solutions that are applied in medical aesthetic market.

Supportive regulatory environment in developed economies and emerging regulations in the developing economies are increasing the takers of medical aesthetics market.

