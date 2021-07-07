Orthobiologics Market Exhibiting Strong Potential

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Orthobiologics Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2020 – 2029,” the global orthobiologics market was valued at US$ 5.5 billion in 2019 expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2029.

Market Insights

Orthobiologics are cellular therapy and biologics used to treat or manage certain orthopedic disorders. They include bone void fillers, recombinant growth factors, platelet rich plasma (PRP), autologus conditioned serum, stem cells and grafts. Orthopedic disorders are often treated or managed with medicines and physiotherapy, but may not be effective and surgeries may not be indicated. In such cases orthobiologics are recommended to the patients. Orthobiologics has witnessed increased innovation in the last twenty years. Over 2 million people in the U.S. alone suffer from cartilage issues. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 3.5 million children below age 14 receive medical treatment for sports injuries each year in the U.S. Similarly sports injuries are increasing and available targeted solutions are driving the demand for orthobiologics market.

However, the onset of pandemic has posed significant challenges to the entire healthcare industry, especially to all therapeutics segments of elective surgery. Most of the hospitals across the world had shut down their services for elective surgeries. In U.S. and Europe lack of resources such as healthcare professionals and frontline workers are already in demand and the Covid 19 added to the complexity. Most of the healthcare professionals were directed to carry on emergency operations and elective surgeries was on the least priority. However, delaying of Orthopedics surgery has led to pain and distress among the patients. Delay in orthopedic surgeries lead to substance abuse and lack of quality life. About 60% of people awaiting knee surgery reported clinical depression. There have been many campaigns calling the attention for government and policy makers regarding the urge of treating orthopedics patients. Therefore, it is expected that orthopedics patients shall be soon taken into priority. Vaccination has already been provided to the healthcare professionals on priority bases in many countries. This gives hope that healthcare institutions will normalize with effective precautions.

Growing application of orthobiologics in osteoarthritis and sport medicine is the major driver for the growth of the market. Other factors that are supporting the growth of orthobiologics market include growing geriatric population susceptible for orthopedic disorders, growing rate of obesity and musculoskeletal injuries and increasing patient inclination towards minimally invasive therapies. However, high costs associated with treatment and products are the prime factor restraining the growth of global orthobiologics market.

Highest potential is identified in spinal fusion segment that is exhibiting the fastest growth during the forecast period on 2021 to 2029. Minimally invasive surgeries have been very effective in case of spinal surgeries assuring successful outcomes and lesser recovery time. Similarly the demand for stem cells and bone grafts has also witnessed increased demand owing to increasing number of orthopedic procedures. All the above factors are expected to widen the scope of orthobiologics in the field of orthopedic care.

North America contributed to the largest share in global orthobiologics market in 2019. The largest share for NA is attributed to multiple factors such as well established healthcare infrastructure, accessibility to novel technologies, increase in R&D, increasing awareness among patients withrespect to biologics and demand for minimally invasive surgeries. NA is also witnessing high prevalence rates for obesity and orthopedic degenerative ailments which is further leading to the need of increased orthopedics care.

Key Market Determinants:

Growing awareness among public on orthobiologics and cellular therapies in sports medicine

Growing prevalence of osteoarthritis and number of spinal fusion surgeries globally

Increasing demand for minimally invasive therapies by patients for effective and quick recovery

Increasing R&D investments and technological advancements in cellular arthoplasty for the treatment of orthopedic ailments

Research Period 2019-2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2029 Historical Year 2019

