Global Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Is Expected To Grow At A Steady Growth With A 7.5% CAGR

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2029,” the global ambulatory surgery centers market is set to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2029.

Market Insights

According to a study by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 38 million people die each year from non-communicable diseases. ASCs are seen as a prominent solution to provide healthcare solution in remote areas and make healthcare solutions accessible to the middle-income group. This also reduces the burden of increasing volume of out patients visiting hospitals. Early access, shorter waiting times and lower costs to treat and diagnose chronic diseases are driving the market for outpatient surgical centers. The main constraints hindering market growth are initial investment costs and a lack of skilled labor.

WHO reports that cataract remains the key reason of blindness attributing up to 51% of blind population. Ophthalmologists currently recommend laser technology to treat common eye disorders such as myopia, hypermetropia, diabetic macular edema. There has been a significant increase in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries as the led to early discharge and quick recovery of patients. Similar is the case of endoscopic procedures that offers both effective diagnosis and therapeutic solutions to gastrointestinal disorders. Increasing awareness among the patients with respect to procedural and cost efficiency of minimally invasive surgeries have led to increasing demand for such surgeries. Ambulatory surgery centers are very efficient in facilitating the minimally invasive surgeries and endoscopic procedures and therefore have gained popularity for the same.

The importance of ambulatory surgical centers has been reinforced post covid 19. Due to the pandemic the patients had limited access inside the hospital to restrain the spread of infection. The priorities were given to emergency procedures where the health condition of the patient is critical. Many suitable procedures were referred to be performed in ambulatory surgical centers. This increased the demand for ASCs and also opened opportunities for wider acceptance and has begun to be an integral part of service delivery.

North America contributed to the highest revenue in 2019 in comparison to other geographic segment. NA accounted to over 45% of the total market revenues. The key driver for the growth of North America is increasing public health awareness and demand for minimally invasive surgery. The key market players include Aspen Healthcare, Amsurg and IntegraMed America, Inc. Key strategies include mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships focused on key therapeutic segments and innovative solutions. In case of Europe government initiatives to focus on delivering healthcare accessibility in remote location has urged the need of ASCs. However, Asia Pacific is expected to record highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021 to 2029. Increasing funds and government initiatives, rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases are the key factors driving the ASCs market in APAC.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing prevalence and incidence rate of chronic diseases worldwide.

Technological innovation focusing on quick recovery and shorter hospital stays is boosting the need for ASCs.

Governments initiatives to increase the accessibility of healthcare facility across income groups and in a remote location has increased the demand for ASCs

Covid 19 impact has enforced increased use of ASCs to handle minimally invasive surgeries and diagnosis.

