Starch Derivatives Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2028

The new market report published by Reports and Data is an outline of the Starch Derivatives industry and serves as a valuable source of information on the key industry statistics. The pivotal data & information contained in the industry report is based on quantitative and qualitative research carried out by market analysts. The Starch Derivatives industry overview highlights the key dynamics including industry growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and threats. This section further includes information on the leading products offered by industry players, pricing structure, profit margins, emerging market trends, product innovations, sales statistics, end-use industries, and distribution channels. Other significant factors illustrated in the industry analysis report are volatility in demand and supply, production & consumption patterns, import/export analysis, paradigm shifts in consumer preferences, and various macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

The global food & beverage (F&B) industry has grown considerably over the past decades, with the burgeoning F&B retail sector and significantly changing consumer preferences. With the global population growing by leaps and bounds, demand for food has increased substantially, creating further opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and expand their product portfolios. Growing awareness about the health benefits associated with organic and additive-free foods, rising focus on sustainable food & beverage packaging, and the booming agricultural sector are other significant factors expected to bolster the growth of this industry in the upcoming years.

Rising demand for plant-based food, which has evolved into a mainstream food category over the years, is another major factor driving this industry’s growth to a significant extent. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, consumer demand for food & beverage products that help boost immunity has been on the rise. Moreover, manufacturers are increasingly adopting advanced food processing technologies for enhanced nutritional value and durability of food products. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market revenue growth significantly over the forecast period.

Global Starch Derivatives Market: Regional Analysis

In this section of the report, some key parameters influencing regional market growth, such as market size, revenue growth rate, demand & supply ratios, and production and consumption patterns, have been discussed at length. The report further determines the forecast growth rates and revenue shares of the major product type, application, and end-use segments of each regional market. In addition, the report assesses the overall contribution of each of these markets to revenue generation during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global starch derivatives market on the basis of type, application, source, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Cyclodextrin

Glucose Syrups

Hydrolysates

Modified Starch

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Feed

Paper

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Corn

Wheat

Potato

Cassava

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



The Starch Derivatives market research report is concluded with an extensive analysis of the intense competition among the leading market players. The report analyzes the current market standing of the leading companies and new market entrants using advanced analytical methods such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment. Some strategic business plans executed by the market players, such as new product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, & partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures, have also been discussed in the report.

The top companies profiled in the report are:

GRANA Investment Corp., Tereos S. A., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Emsland-Starke Gmbh, Roquette, Ingredion Incorporated, AVEBE, Grain Processing Corporation, BENEO, LASENOR EMUL, S.L., Lipoid GmbH, INGREDION INCORPORATED, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, and Penford Corporation.

