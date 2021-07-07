Printing Inks Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global Printing Inks Market is forecast to reach USD 28.15 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand through various applications like flexible packaging & labeling, corrugated cardboard, modern letterpress, and folding cartons are the crucial factors expected to propel the market over the forecast period. Increased consumer expenditure in the Asia Pacific and North American areas, increased demand for flexible packaging of exceptional quality are some of the critical parameters that affect the demand for printing inks across the globe. Technology developments, technical changes, modern raw material procurement structures, and growth approaches are some of the big drifts centered on by the businesses to address different market needs. The latest developments this sector has seen include the growing value of flexographic and wireless toners, food-safe printing inks, and a change in market preference towards environment-friendly goods.

The parliamentary system also plays a significant part in the development of this sector. Strict restrictions on toxic metals in solvents & volatile organic compound (VOC) pollution in such inks is likely to impede the overall market development. The argument has contributed to the usage of cellulose and rosin derivatives as resins for making inks that are energy-intensive. Because of its superior properties and unique demands from the apparel, ceramic, and 3D printing technology markets, digital ink is projected to be the fastest-growing product category. The automated toners experienced lower label costs relative to standard inks, and their ability for flipping between labels immediately contributed to this company becoming the fastest-growing product.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Sakata Inx Corporation, Wikoff Color Corporation, Flint Group, Sun Chemicals, DIC Corporation, Altana Epple Druckfarben, MHM Holding GmbH, Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd., and Koninklijke Drukinktfabrieken Van Son B.V., among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Printing Inks market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Printing Inks market on the basis of resin, product, application, and region:

Resin Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Modified Rosin

Modified Cellulose

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gravure

Flexographic

Lithographic

Digital

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging & Labels

Corrugated Cardboards

Publication & Commercial Printing

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Printing Inks Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Printing Inks market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

