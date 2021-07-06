Cardiac Monitoring Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cardiac Monitoring Market valued at USD 19.71 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 26.83 billion by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 3.9%. Cardiac monitoring is referred to as continuous or intermittent monitoring of the activity of the heart, which is generally examined using ECG. The rise in heart related diseases, growing elderly population, obesity, lifestyle changes like smoking, consumption of alcohol, and the advancements in treatments are the factors for boosting the cardiac monitoring market.

The WHO has reported that the rise in heart related diseases is the primary cause of death globally. It is estimated that cardiovascular diseases cause the death of 17.9 million people every year; it includes 31% of all global deaths. Cardiac monitoring is one of the most efficient and proficient options for the tracking of various heart dysfunctions. Obesity often affects the vascular health and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Obesity or overweight eventually result in an increase in total blood volume and cardiac output, and these hemodynamic changes elevate arterial wall stress, smooth muscle cell proliferation, vessel wall thickness and diameter, and eventually lead to heart related disorders. In 2019, around 38.2 million children under the age of 5 years were overweight or obese according to the WHO. The prevalence is expected to grow continuously leading to rising incidences of heart related disorder thus the demand for cardiac monitoring is estimated to boom rapidly.

The latest report extensively assesses this particular business sphere and, simultaneously, elaborates on production and consumption aspects of the market. In the later sections of the report, numerous factors, including market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges, have been discussed at length. The authors have meticulously performed the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help the reader clearly interpret the competitive hierarchy of the global Cardiac Monitoring market as well as distinguish the top market contenders from the others.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), Hill-Rom Holding (US), and Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Cardiac Science, Livanova, Schiller AG, Biotelemetry, Applied Cardiac System are the key players of the Cardiac monitoring market.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment

The Cardiac Monitoring market report is the first document to cover the current scenario of the global Cardiac Monitoring market that is brawling with the adverse economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting countless lives across the world, the pandemic has wreaked major disruptions to this otherwise lucrative business sector. The latest report thoroughly studies the current situation of the market and the unfavorable impact of the pandemic on its crucial segments and sub-segments.

This section underscores the leading players in this business space, the current market state, disrupted supply chains, and the key sales and distribution channels in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the global Cardiac Monitoring market study discovers a wide array of business-centric strategies adopted by leading market players to gain robust traction in the post-COVID market situation.

Overview of the Cardiac Monitoring report:

The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Cardiac Monitoring market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Cardiac monitoring market on the basis of types, end use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

ECG devices Product Resting ECG Devices Stress ECG Devices Holter Monitors Lead Single Lead ECG Wires ECG Lead Wires Others Event Monitors Product Pre Symptom Loop Post Symptom Loop Technology Auto Detect Manual Detect Cardiac output monitoring Invasive Cardiac Output Monitoring Non-Invasive Cardiac Output Monitoring Implantable Loop Recorders Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitoring(MCT) Smart wearable ECG monitors Cardiac Rhythm Monitors Defibrillators Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators External Defibrillators Pacemaker



End Use outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers,

Home Care Settings

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027

Major Highlights:

The study analyzes various manufacturing processes of the product.

It further examines the consumption volume and patterns of the product types.

The report provides actionable insights into the production capacity, estimated growth, and regional market revenues amassed over the forecast period.

The report encompasses vital information on market dynamics, such as product pricing patterns, the total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate.

The report highlights the competitive spectrum of the global Cardiac Monitoring market, focusing on the company profiles of top market rivals.

The report emphasizes the product portfolios as well as respective specifications and applications of these products of each market player.

Furthermore, production capacities, gross margins, manufacturing costs, pricing models, and revenue shares of these market players have also been discussed.

