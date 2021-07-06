Pet Supplements Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 5.1% From 2018 To 2026

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Pet Supplements Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026.” The pet supplements market is expected to expand at a CAGR near about 5.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Browse the full Pet Supplements Market by Pet Type (Cats, Dogs, Horses, and Others), by Product Type (Multivitamins and Minerals, Essential Fatty Acids, Digestive Enzymes, Probiotics, Prebiotics, Anti-Oxidants, and Others) and by Distribution Channel (Internet Retailing, Grocery Retailing, Pharmacy Stores and Others) – Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026 https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/pet-supplements-market

Market Insights

Pet owners are concerned about the health and comfort of their dogs and cats which urges them to spend more on high-end food products to increase their life expectancy and avoid age-associated problems. Nutritional pet supplements market represent a vast market opportunity for vitamins, minerals, herbs, meal supplements and other similar products.

The market is witnessing significant growth owing to rising endorsements of veterinary supplements for maintaining the overall pet health. Also certain retailers are now partnering with close veterinary facilities in order to backup clinical recommendations and also provide the wider product knowledge and samples. Apart from this, pet supplements market is highly fragmented and are easily available at supermarkets, medical stores, as well as online purchasing due to ongoing promotional activities through social media. Moreover, dietary supplement companies are adopting strategies to aware the retailers and customers by informational point-of-sales, multi-color coded labels along with on-label QR Codes. These codes offer in-depth ingredients knowledge, and suitability of product on and after use. Other social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, etc are other effective promotional method expected to drive the market in the years to come. Furthermore, pet supplement manufacturing companies follow a trend of marketing their formulations as “nutritional adequacy” so as to enhance its demand in maintaining skin and coat conditions, immune strength, joint flexibility and digestive healthiness.

Competitive Insights

Companies are adopting mergers and expansion strategies and integrating their product portfolio. Additionally, e-commerce sales is further engrossed in expanding their supplement portfolio such as Amazon, and 1-800-PetMeds are trying to boost the supplement sales by offering hefty discounts and offers. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Nestle Purina Pet Care, VetriScience Laboratories, NOW Food, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Virbac, Ark Naturals, Kemin Industries, Zoetis, Bayer, Ayurvet and Others.

Key Trends

Rising endorsements of pet supplements by veterinaries

Attitudinal change towards pets with rising interest on nutrition and health

Asia Pacific offers huge market growth potential for pet supplements market

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the pet supplements market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for pet supplements?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the pet supplements market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global pet supplements market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the pet supplements market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com