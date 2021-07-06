According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Strippable Coatings Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026.” The strippable coatings market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2026. Growing use of UV-Curable Strippable Coatings in multiple end-use applications drives the market growth.

Strippable Coatings Market by Resin Type (Vinyl, Acrylic, Cellulosic and Polyethylene), by Technology (Solvent Based, Water Based and Hot Melt) and by Application (Automotive, Optical Media, Pharmaceutical, Aerospace, Ship Building, Construction and Others)

Market Insights

Strippable coatings are peel able protective coatings which when applied on coated and uncoated surfaces forms a non-tacky, tough, temporary film upon drying. These coatings are designed in a way to entrain the surface contaminants physically and chemically owing to its excellent cohesion properties, thereby leaving no residue on removal from the surface. Extensive usage of peel able coatings to remove micro size particles from surfaces such as metals, ceramics, polymers and optical surfaces surges the product demand to a greater extent.

The market is witnessing significant growth owing to the recent development of UV curable peelable coatings with presence of zero volatile organic compounds (VOC’s). Increasing use of these coatings due to its less curing time and superior film properties, enhance the product demand. Rising use of UV coatings in aerospace applications such as in protection of metals in harsh chemical milling operations drives the market growth. In addition to it, these coatings resist the attack of aggressive acids and alkaline chemicals, thus providing protecting from chemical corrosion.

Competitive Insights

The strippable/peelable coatings is one of the latest trends in the coatings industry. The market players are involved in advancement of technologies which is leading to innovative product developments. For instance, AkzoNobel in collaboration with UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) has recently launched temporary peelable camouflage coatings for military applications. These coatings have served the purpose of paint removal, decontamination of chemical agent and rapid camouflage change and have surged the market growth by discarding the conventional, messy and tedious process of removing the coating with solvents, chemicals and abrasion. Major key players present in this market includes Wacker GmBH, Bemis Company, General Chemical Corporation, Spraylat International, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, and Covestro.

Key Trends

Increasing demand for strippable coatings in aerospace industry

Rising demand for UV-curable coatings owing to its less curing time

Asia Pacific offers huge market growth potential

