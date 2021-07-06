Global Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Treatment Drugs Market Is Expanding At CAGR Of 3.7% From 2018 To 2026

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Treatment Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026” the global tardive dyskinesia (TD) treatment drugs market, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2018 to 2026.

Browse the full report Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) Treatment Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/tardive-dyskinesia-td-treatment-drugs-market

Market Insights

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) treatment drugs market is expected to show significant market growth over the forecast period due to increase in incidence of TD, rising number of antipsychotic prescriptions, developing healthcare infrastructure and presence of late stage pipeline molecule. The global TD treatment drugs market is categorized on the basis of drug type such as valbenazine, deutetrabenazine and others (benzodiazepines, botulinum toxin, vitamin E, amantadine, levodopa, reserpine, dopamine-depleting agents and calcium channel blockers etc.). It is observed that the demand for valbenazine and deutetrabenazine is highest in market due to the efficacy and target specificity. Valbenazine and deutetrabenazine were approved in 2017. Furthermore, being the only approved drugs in the market, these drugs will experience significant demand.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that the recently approved, Ingrezza (valbenazine) achieved $45.8 million net sales in third quarter in 2017. Expected launch of pipeline drug such as SNC-102 (Synchroneuron) would further drive the market growth during forecast period. Currently, North America leads the global TD treatment drugs market due to higher cost of therapeutics, early diagnosis of the disease and increase in prevalence of TD. It is predicted that TD treatment drugs market in Asia Pacific will grow significantly in coming years due to growing number of affected population and emerging healthcare infrastructure.

Market Competition Assessment:

Currently, only two drugs Valbenazine by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. and Deutetrabenazine by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are approved by US-FDA for the treatment of TD. Key players involved in R&D activities are Synchroneuron Inc. (SNC-102) and Auspex Pharmaceuticals (SD–809).

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the tardive dyskinesia td treatment drugs market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for tardive dyskinesia td treatment drugs?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the tardive dyskinesia td treatment drugs market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global tardive dyskinesia td treatment drugs market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the tardive dyskinesia td treatment drugs market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com