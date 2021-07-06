Global Bone Glue Market is Expected to Reach US$ 1,863.9 Mn by 2025

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Bone Glue Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global bone glue market was valued at US$ 1,050.4 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1,863.9 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 6.54 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights:

According to the World Health Organization the global incidence rate of knee surgery is 175 procedures per 100,000 population. Technological advancement in evolving the nature of bone glue and adhesives with the use of biodegradable lysine polymers employed as an adhesive to form molecular bond between tissue layers and reducing the dead spaces existing between subcutaneous tissues. Synthetic bone glues are being loaded with antibiotics in their matrix to overcome infection due to prosthesis. In the near future, bone glue products will be facing tremendous competition with orthopedic orthotic devices used in joints surgical procedures.

Natural bone glue is the most desirable product due to its enhanced biocompatibility, hemocompatibility and easy availability of raw materials. Synthetic bone glue are going to capture the market in the near future owing to its excellent properties such as enhanced adhesive properties and thermal stability. Arthroplasty is the leader in the application segment as a result of rising complications from osteoporosis. Trauma and spine injury will record a steady growth due to increasing number of motor accidents in the developed nations and injuries inflicted due to occupational hazards in developing nations.

North America is the front runner in global bone glue market due to increasing number of geriatric population suffering with osteoporosis and participation in competitive environment prevalent in sports leading to more athletes suffering with sports injuries. Asia Pacific will register exemplary growth for the duration 2015-2025 in bone glue market on account of increasing demand for arthroplasty surgical procedures and rise in domestic players actively engaged in the production of natural and synthetic bone glues.

The prime players involved in the manufacturing of Bone Glue are Baxter International, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Cryolife, B. Braun Melsungen AG, C.R. Bard, Inc., Johnson and Johnson Private Limited, Cohera Medical, Inc., Chemence Medical, Inc., Luna Innovations Incorporated and Tissuemed Ltd., DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of osteoporosis and increasing demand for arthroplasty surgical procedure

Increasing funding in the research and development of novel bone glue products

Rapid industrialization and urbanization in the developing countries has resulted in increasing number of injuries inflicted due to occupational hazards

