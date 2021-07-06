Global Prefilled Syringes Market Is Expected To Reach US$ Mn 21,563.81 Mn By 2025

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Prefilled Syringes Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global prefilled syringes market was valued at US$ 8,631.3 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 21,563.81 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 9.98 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Syringes were conventionally manufactured in bulk and consisted of several steps such as siliconization, washing and sterilization. Of late, the manufacturers are providing ready to fill pre-sterilized syringes, to save time and money bypassing the multiple steps involved during manufacturing operations.

Disposable prefilled syringes reduce the risk of infection due to needle-stick injury. Reusable prefilled syringes owing to its advantages such as easy dismantling and sterility, graduated cylinders to adjust IV bolus injection and autoclavable.

Glass prefilled syringes are used by healthcare professionals for the inherent feature of excellent chemical and thermal resistance. Due to features such as reduced surface reactivity, and decreased drug adsorption, plastic prefilled syringes are gaining importance in the market.

Diabetes dominated the applications segment of prefilled syringes on the account of rising disease prevalence and increasing demand for ready to administer dosages. Anaphylaxis will register good growth due to the use of prefilled syringes in emergency conditions arisen on account of anaphylactic shock reaction, and phenomenal growth in target patient population along with favorable government initiatives in developed markets.

The consolidated market hold of North America is attributed to drivers such as increasing chronic ailments among the U.S. citizens and enormous research activities being conducted to improve the safety in needle-stick injury cases. For the duration 2015-2025 Asia Pacific will contribute steadfast growth in the global prefilled syringes market due to supportive regulatory environment provided for prefilled syringes and competitive market present due to domestic and foreign players, paired with phenomenal increase in diabetic patients in the region.

The important players in prefilled syringes market are Nipro Medical Corporation, Bayer Healthcare, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, Biocon, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Gerresheimer AG, Haselmeier AG, Nipro Medical Corporation, Owen Mumford, SCHOTT and Unilife Corporation.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of chronic ailments and increasing health awareness regarding needle stick injury

Implementation and execution of Needlestick Safety and Prevention Act to protect healthcare professionals globally

Increasing demand from homecare settings, and burgeoning requirement from pharmaceutical companies to formulate lyophilsed drugs in prefilled syringes

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the prefilled syringes market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for prefilled syringes?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the prefilled syringes market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global prefilled syringes market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the prefilled syringes market worldwide?

