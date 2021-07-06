Marine Growth Removal (MGR) Market Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.1%: Adverse Effect Of Marine Growth On Subsea Structures And Marine Vessels Driving The Demand For MGR Services

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Marine Growth Removal (MGR) Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the Marine Growth Removal (MGR) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2025

Market Insights

Marine growth built-ups in the splash zone on oil and gas platforms, ships bottom, offshore wind farm installations and other structures of strategic importance. Marine growth has direct consequences such as static weight addition to the foundation, increases the overall diameter of the subsea surface, increases the dynamics and hydrodynamic loading on the subsea structure associated with waves and tides. Even though these factors are considered during designing of the platform/jacket to ensure its structural integrity and longevity, the marine growth has to either be controlled or removed. In majority of the cases, removal of marine growth proves to be cost saving affair instead of marine growth prevention techniques. This is applicable to hard metal, concrete fixed structures. For delicate and brittle structures, prevention of marine growth is desired which includes underwater hull of a vessel.

The unwanted growth of marine plants and animals on heavy structures and foundations is termed as bio-fouling. Marine growth can be hard (calcareous) or soft (non-calcareous). One of the major disadvantage pertaining to marine growth is that its frequent/periodical cleaning is not feasible due to critical activities carried on the subsea structures. Therefore, certain safe working parameters are considered during the designing of platforms. Marine growth needs to be removed once the safe working parameters are exceeded. In general, the design limit for the marine growth is 38 mm thick from the parent surface.

Even in the shipping industry, marine growth is one of a major problem. Marine growth like algae, barnacles, mollusk’s, etc. covers the hulls of ship and other offshore structures and damages the paintwork. This bio-fouling increases the ships weight and its flow resistance. This causes high fuel consumption and unwanted high emission of CO?. In the shipping industry, bio-fouling increases the amount of fuel ships use by up to 40%. Thus, the world’s shipping transport industry suffers loses up to US$ 100 Bn annually and increases pollution largely. MGR is therefore essential for any subsea fixed/floating/moving structure in totality.

The key MGR equipment manufacturers, developers, suppliers and service providers are, but not limited to ProServ, Ashtead Technology, Oil Field Testing Services Ltd., Marine Engineering Diving Services (MEDS), CaviDine LLC, Wals Diving and Marine Service and Deepwater Corrosion Services, Inc.

Key Trends:

Marine growth predicting models are being employed to have detailed approach for its removal

Asia Pacific is likely to drive the market for MGR services in the coming years

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the marine growth removal mgr market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for marine growth removal mgr?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the marine growth removal mgr market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global marine growth removal mgr market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the marine growth removal mgr market worldwide?

