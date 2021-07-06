Global Fluoropolymers Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.9% Over The Forecast Period From 2017 To 2025: Growing Demand For Lightweight Automobiles Is Driving The Market Growth

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Fluoropolymers Market, By Type (polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyvinyldenefluoride (PVDF), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), fluoroelastomers and others), Application (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial Appliances, Chemical Processing, Construction and Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global fluoropolymers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025

Browse the full Fluoropolymers Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/fluoropolymers-market

Market Insights

The excellent properties of fluoropolymers such as low friction, non-adhesiveness, non-stick nature, resistance to heat, chemicals, moisture & shock, chemical inertness, high dielectric quality and barrier properties is one of the key factor driving the overall growth. Furthermore, high melting point, wide service temperature range, weatherability, high crystallinity and excellent reflectivity to UV rays are some other major advantages of using fluoropolymers over traditional polymers. The property of chemical inertness is used in the production of vessels and pipe linings, semiconductor equipment, gasket packing, lithium-ion batteries and carrier materials. Fluoropolymers are also widely utilized in miniaturization of circuit boards, electrical insulation and manufacture of consumer electronics because of their superior dielectric property which is further expected to drive the global fluoropolymers market.

Currently, the global fluoropolymers market is witnessing bright opportunities owing to a rapid increase in demand for lightweight materials and coatings to be used in manufacturing automobiles and aircraft components. Also, several applications of fluoropolymers in electrical & electronics and lubrication is another major factor driving the growth of the global market. Additionally, increase in demand for efficient and cost-effective insulating materials coupled with rise in demand for fluoropolymer insulating electrodes drives the market growth. Fluoropolymers are anticipated to register significant growth in automotive application due to increase in usage of highly stable fluoropolymer coatings as well as rise in demand for lightweight vehicles.

Competitive Insights

The global fluoropolymers market is witnessing a significant growth owing to rising demand for more efficient and cheaper substitutes of heavy metals and conventional polymers. The key players in the global fluoropolymers market are investing more on research & development activities to introduce cheaper fluoropolymers as well as to increase their penetration in developing markets. Some of the major players operating in the global fluoropolymers market include Daikin Industries Ltd., The Chemours Company, Solvay SA, The 3M Company, Jiangsu Meilan, Dongue Group, Arkema SA, Shanghai Sanaifu, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. and Gujrat Fluorochemicals Ltd. among others.

Key Trends

Increasing demand for consumer electronics

Increasing demand for fluoropolymers in medical devices

Rising per capita disposable incomes especially in Asia Pacific and Latin America regions driving the demand for lightweight automobiles.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the fluoropolymers market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for fluoropolymers?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the fluoropolymers market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global fluoropolymers market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the fluoropolymers market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com