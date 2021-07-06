Global Flashlight Market To Grow At A 6.1% CAGR Between 2017 And 2025

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc., “Global Flashlight Market (By Light Source (Incandescent, Light Emitting Diode (LED), and High Intensity Discharge (HID)), By Sales Channel (Direct Retail, Online, and OEM), By End-use Application (Consumer or Household, Industrial and Commercial, Defense & Public Safety, and Government)) Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, the global flashlight market is expected to witness a growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Browse the full Global Flashlight Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/flashlight-market

Product Insights

A flashlight is a portable hand-held electric device used to provide illumination for safety purpose. The source of light is generally a light-emitting diode (LED) or incandescent light bulb. A flashlight unit consists of a light source mounted in a reflector, a protective cover, a switch, and battery/capacitor. With the advancements in technology, flashlights have become more durable, chemical resistant, and efficient, thereby expanding their usage across wide range of application domains. Flashlights used in marine, industrial, military, and public safety applications need to meet specifications in terms of light output, battery compatibility, dimensions, durability, and resistance to impact, chemicals and water. In terms of light source, LED flashlights are presumed to offer better investment opportunities than other variants. Over the last few years, the lighting industry has been witnessing a paradigm shift from conventional incandescent light source to relatively more energy efficient light emitting diodes. Growing awareness regarding the benefits offered by the LED technology coupled with anticipated reduction in price is expected to drive adoption of the LED technology in flashlights.

Competitive Insights:

Some of the major and established players identified in the global flashlight market include Mag Instrument Inc., Dorcy International Inc., SureFire, LLC, Streamlight Inc., Larson Electronics LLC, Browning Arms Company, Pelican Products, Inc., Bayco Products Inc., Nite Ize Inc, and Energizer Holdings, Inc. among others. The global flashlight market also encompasses large number of small and domestic players accounting for marginal market share individually. Flashlights being a commodity, the global market for flashlights is matured and marred by lack of product differentiation. This has led to profit crunching on account of pricing wars among manufacturers. Thus, lack of product differentiation is the major challenge inhibiting the growth of flashlights market. Thus, focus on product enhancement/innovation remains the cut-throat strategy for manufacturers. In addition, since considerable portion of flashlight sales is also through contracts to defense, public safety, and government agencies, manufacturers are focused on ensuring long term association with the government and federal agencies.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the flashlight market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for flashlight?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the flashlight market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global flashlight market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the flashlight market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com