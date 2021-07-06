Global Automated External Defibrillators Market Projected To Grow At A Significant Rate Of 7.2% From 2017-2025

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Automated External Defibrillators Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the global automated external defibrillators market is projected to grow at a significant rate of 7.2% from 2017-2025.

Market Insights

Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are portable and lightweight devices that deliver electrical shock to the heart in case of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). SCA is a condition wherein the heart stops beating unexpectedly, leading to death if not treated at the earliest. According to America Heart Association (AHA), SCA is a leading cause of death globally, accounting for more than 350,000 medical emergencies every year in the U.S. alone. SCA is said to claim one life every 90 seconds which is more deaths than lung cancer, breast cancer or AIDS. 95% of the people who experience SCA die due to lack of accessible treatment available at the site. To overcome this scenario, public access defibrillators (PAD) programs have been introduced by governments in North America and Europe. Under such programmes, automated external defibrillators are placed in the conspicuous and crowded places such as shopping malls, airports, convention centers, metro stations, etc. that can be used by non-medical users to save lives of the people suffering from SCA.

On the basis of defibrillator type, the global automated external defibrillators market is segmented into semi-automated external defibrillators and fully automatic external defibrillators. Fully automated external defibrillators deliver the shock automatically by analyzing the cardiac rhythm. Technological advancements in the nature of automated external defibrillators to make them user friendly for unskilled care providers is driving the fully automatic external defibrillators market.

North America emerged as the leading region in the global automated external defibrillators market on account of growing geriatric population susceptible to cardiac diseases. Cardiac diseases have the highest mortality rate in the U.S., accounting for 610,000 deaths every year. Supportive government initiatives and product development are other factors driving the automated external defibrillators market in the region. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to technologically advanced defibrillators entering the market, growing prevalence of target diseases and rise in the geriatric population fuelling the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Market Competition Assessment:

The automated external defibrillators market comprises giant medical devices manufactures Medtronic plc, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Zoll Medical Corporation, Biotronik Se & Co. Kg., Physio-Control International, Inc., Cardiac Science Corporation, Sorin Group, and Nihon Kohden Corporation.

