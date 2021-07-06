Global Silver Wound Dressing Market To Reach Worth US$ 14.7 Bn By 2025

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Silver Wound Dressing Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the global Silver Wound Dressing Market was valued at US$ 10 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 14.7 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Dressings have a prime role to play in wound management, regardless their nature, yet typically chronic wounds of numerous aetiologies which are recuperating by secondary intention. They generally provide a moist wound condition, yet this property has been stretched through simple to complex, dynamic dressing which can deal with unnecessary exudate, help in debridement, and promote disorganized, slowed down healing. Topical antimicrobial dressings, including those containing silver, are utilized to counteract or manage infections in an extensive range of wounds.

Injury to the skin gives a one of a kind test, as wound recuperating is a complex and unpredictable process. Over 1.25 Mn burns annually occur in the U.S., and 6.5 Mn chronic skin ulcers caused by venous stasis, diabetes, or pressure. Moreover, development in recent trends, and advancement in technology of the market are enhancing the silver wound dressing market.

On the basis of product types, the silver wound dressings market is segmented into hydrofibre silver dressings, nano crystalline silver dressings, silver alginate dressings, silver nitrate dressings, and silver plated nylon fiber dressings. Advancement in wound dressing technology, growing incidence of sport injuries, growing incidence of diabetic and geriatric population, better patience consciousness and increase in disposable income in the emerging countries would further boost the acceptance of silver wound dressing.

Geographically, the global silver wound dressings market is studied for Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America currently leads the global market in terms of revenue share and it is predicted that the region will retain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the dominance of North America will be prominently challenged by Europe and Asia Pacific market. The demand for advanced wound treatment has exponentially grown in Asia Pacific due to growth in incidence of diabetic ulcers, sport injuries and foot ulcers, growth in healthcare expenditure, disposable income and rapid proliferation of healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors boosting the market. Additionally, countries such as India, Brazil, China, and Mexico will open additional opportunities for market penetration to key companies already having a stronghold in developed regions.

