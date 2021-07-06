According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Silicone Oil Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the Silicone Oil market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

The demand for silicone oil has grown globally due to growing medical industry. Silicone oil is widely used as tamponade agents in cases of complex retinal detachments. For instance, in cases of vitreoretinal surgery, these are ideal to relocate aqueous humor from the retinal surface. The removal of aqueous humour is significant in maintaining the adhesion between retina and retinal pigment epithelium. Apart from medicinal applications, silicone oil is also gaining popularity in wood working and construction industry because of its lubricating action. Silicone oil is witnessing massive demand from construction industry in regions with extreme environmental conditions. It prevents joints and materials from severe weather, corrosion, pollution, heat and moisture applications. Additionally, silicone oil is also employed for surface treatment of building, coatings for roofs, masonry, inks and protective coatings. Moreover, silicone oils are often combined with textile fibers so as to soften the fabric. Further, the moisture resistant, heat, and antifoaming properties makes it useful for products, from household detergents to commercial cooking oils. Silicone oil also renders multiple household applications such as an adhesive, sealant or repair product due to its water repellent properties. Silicone oil is utilized as a hydraulic oil in aircraft owing to its anti-shear properties. Also, the superior thermal stability of silicone oil further enhances its usage as a substitute for hydrocarbon based products in industrial applications.

On the basis of end-user, the global silicone oil market is categorized into chemicals, construction, personal care, textile, electronics, automotive, medical and others (aerospace, food and beverage). Silicone oil is widely used in personal care products as silicones are extremely compatible with a large range of formulation ingredients as well as its low chemical reactivity. Additionally, low toxicity makes it ideal for personal care applications including skin and sun care products, body lotions, and make-up. Recently, Procter and Gamble pioneered the technology which enhances the utilization of silicone oil in two-in-one shampoos. The technology disperses silicone oil to the hair while cleaning, so as to provide both cleaning and conditioning. In 2016, personal care segment is expected to account for more than one-fifth of the total silicone oil market by volume.

Global Silicone Oil market is segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2016, Asia-Pacific led the global silicone oil market and was followed by North America and Europe. These regions together accounted for more than 80% share of the market.

Wacker Chemie AG, Dow Corning Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials, ACC Silicones, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company limited, Elkem Silicones, Evonik Industries, M.R. Silicone Industries, Iota Silicone Oil Company Ltd., KCC Basildon Chemical Company Ltd., Siltech Corporation Clear Co Products Company and BRB International B.V., are few key manufacturers in silicone oil market.

Key Trends:

Rise in cases of diabetes leading to condition of eye surgery.

Rising awareness regarding the use of silicone oil in cosmetic surgeries.

Personal care products is projected to maintain its dominance in upcoming years

Silicone Oil is projected to gain momentum from skin and health care and medical applications over the forecasted years.

