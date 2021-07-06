Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Revenue, Company Profile, Key Trend Analysis & Forecast, 2027

Reports and Data has recently added a new market research report titled “Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market” that offers accurate insights into the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market to help readers and clients capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the market during the forecast period. The report also includes an extensive analysis of the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, risks, limitations, and threats to impart a clear understanding of the market dynamics and growth. The report also offers region-centric data and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors affecting the growth of the overall Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is consolidated owing to the presence of various domestic and international manufacturers and vendors in the market. Key players are focused on product development and advancement, technological upgrades, R&D activities, and strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market. The report provides an extensive analysis of strategic alliances in the market including recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and government and corporate deals, among others. The report also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, global market position, gross profit, and business expansion plans.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Pricer, Displaydata, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Diebold Nixdorf, SES-Imagotag, M2communication, Teraoka Seiko, E Ink Holdings, Panasonic Corporation, and Clearink Display, among others.

The competitive landscape is estimated through the key geographical regions owing to the developments and advancements made by the companies present in each of these regions. The regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also studies key trends, consumer demands, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, technological advancement, research and development activities, emerging trends, and government initiatives in the region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Analysis:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

LCD

Segmented E-Paper

Full Graphic E-Paper

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Radio Frequency

Infrared

Near Field Communication

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Displays

Batteries

Microprocessors

Transceivers

Others

Store Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Super Markets

Hyper Markets

Specialty Stores

Non-Food Retail Store

Others

In conclusion, the research report on the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is a quantitative and qualitative document covering key aspects of the market growth and dynamics. It also covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. The report strives to offer strategic recommendations to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers and limitations in the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market.

