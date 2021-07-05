IoT in Healthcare Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The Global IoT in Healthcare Market size is forecast to grow from USD 60.83 Billion in 2019 to USD 260.75 Billion by 2027, delivering at a CAGR of 19.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by increasing focus on active patient engagement and patient-centric care, growth of high-speed network technologies for IoT connectivity, and the surging need for the adoption of cost-control measures in the healthcare sector.

The increasing prevalence of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the medical industry has revolutionized patient care. In 2018, the global spending on IoT initiatives was nearly USD 646 billion. Medical practitioners are increasingly banking on real-time data for rendering immediate services, for the treatment of various diseases, and even for tracking resources like staff, assets, patients, and others. This has led to increased penetration of real-time monitoring systems and connected devices into the healthcare sector. The connected devices are being leveraged for gathering extensive data recording and analysis.

The latest report extensively assesses this particular business sphere and, simultaneously, elaborates on production and consumption aspects of the market. In the later sections of the report, numerous factors, including market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges, have been discussed at length. The authors have meticulously performed the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help the reader clearly interpret the competitive hierarchy of the global IoT in Healthcare market as well as distinguish the top market contenders from the others.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

CISCO Systems, Qualcomm Life, Honeywell International, Backbone Labs, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, GE Healthcare, Proteus Digital Health, Stanley Healthcare, and SAP SE, among others.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment

The IoT in Healthcare market report is the first document to cover the current scenario of the global IoT in Healthcare market that is brawling with the adverse economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting countless lives across the world, the pandemic has wreaked major disruptions to this otherwise lucrative business sector. The latest report thoroughly studies the current situation of the market and the unfavorable impact of the pandemic on its crucial segments and sub-segments.

This section underscores the leading players in this business space, the current market state, disrupted supply chains, and the key sales and distribution channels in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the global IoT in Healthcare market study discovers a wide array of business-centric strategies adopted by leading market players to gain robust traction in the post-COVID market situation.

Overview of the IoT in Healthcare report:

The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the IoT in Healthcare market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global IoT in Healthcare Market on the basis of component, connectivity technology, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Medical Devices Portable diagnostic devices Non-portable diagnostic devices

System and Software Remote Device Management Data Analytics Network Bandwidth Management Network Security Application Security

Services Consulting, Training, and Education Support and Maintenance services System Integration Services



Connectivity Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cellular

Wi-Fi

Near Field Communications

Satellite

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Telemedicine

Medication Management

Connected Imaging

Inpatient Monitoring

Clinical Operations Management

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Research Organizations

Government Institutions

Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

Defense Institutions

Hospitals and Clinics

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more. Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

Major Highlights:

The study analyzes various manufacturing processes of the product.

It further examines the consumption volume and patterns of the product types.

The report provides actionable insights into the production capacity, estimated growth, and regional market revenues amassed over the forecast period.

The report encompasses vital information on market dynamics, such as product pricing patterns, the total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate.

The report highlights the competitive spectrum of the global IoT in Healthcare market, focusing on the company profiles of top market rivals.

The report emphasizes the product portfolios as well as respective specifications and applications of these products of each market player.

Furthermore, production capacities, gross margins, manufacturing costs, pricing models, and revenue shares of these market players have also been discussed.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

